The Tinora High School Homecoming court will be presented at Friday evening’s football game when the Rams host the visiting Paulding Panthers. Members of the court include, front row from left: crown bearer Gavin Smiddy, freshman attendant Nova Okuley, sophomore attendant Tegan Norden, senior queen candidates Brooklyn Reineke, Makenna Reetz and Macey Schlosser, junior attendant Anna Frazer, and crown bearer Meredith Canales. Back row from left are: freshman escort Ethan Lichtenwald, sophomore escort B.J. Morlock, senior king candidates Nolan Schafer, Bryce Bailey, and Paul Colon, and junior escort Drake Rittenhouse.
