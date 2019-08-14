The Tinora Music and Academic Boosters each received a $1,000 grant from the Defiance Area Foundation (DAF). These grants were made possible as part of DAF’s 40th anniversary celebration. Accepting the awards from Ted Penner (right), DAR trustee and grants committee member; are assistant band director David Middleton for the Tinora Music Boosters; and Laura Reineke, president of the Tinora Academic Boosters.
