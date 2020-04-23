LINCOLNTON, N.C. — A 2010 Tinora High School graduate, her partner and family got a home makeover, compliments of the “Military Makeover” with host Montel Williams.
Natasha Woodruff, Luke Harvey and their three children were temporarily moved out of their home in Lincolnton, N.C., for 10 days this spring, while an “army” of designers, contractors, landscapers and other home improvement professionals took over the premises for a major overhaul of the residence.
Woodruff served in the U.S. Army from 2011-14 and is medically retired due to PTSD. Harvey is a medically retired, 100% disabled combat Army veteran and Purple Heart recipient. They met while serving their country. Two years ago, they moved to North Carolina, where they live with their three children, two dogs and a baby squirrel monkey.
“We were recently selected for the TV show ‘Military Makeover’ with Montel Williams. The show airs on Lifetime and remodels veterans’ homes on the inside and out, all within 10 days,” explained Woodruff.
Williams, a veteran of the Marine Corps and the Navy, leads the “Makeover” team’s mission. The staff seeks out families who are deserving of a complete home renovation.
The crew began filming on March 2, with the grand reveal 10 days later. Woodruff noted that the show won’t air initially until May 15. Additional episodes about the family and remodel include May 21 and 29, and June 5, 12, 19, 25 and 26.
On March 12, Woodruff, Harvey and the kids, Luke, Xylee and Coen, got their remodeled home back.
“’Military makeover’ redoes the entire house, inside and out, with amazing partners and sponsors,” she stated. Woodruff was thrilled about the makeover process.
Harvey sent her the link to apply — a link he had gotten from another recipient. That woman was the Gold Star widow whose home was featured on “Military Makeover” two seasons ago. He had seen her episodes being shared on Facebook and decided they should apply as well.
On the front page, Natasha Woodruff, Luke Harvey and their three children got a home remodel has part of the television show “Military Makeover.” Woodruff is a 2010 Tinora High School graduate. The family lives in Lincolnton, N.C.
