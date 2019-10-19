The Tinora FFA is currently selling pink daffodil bulbs for breast cancer awareness. The FFA will sell them during October in support of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. They will be sold in a bag of 10 bulbs for $10.
The bag will have planting instructions on how to care for your flowers. The bulbs should be planted this fall, and next spring they will grow and flower. Members will sell them at the farmers’ market during October and the first week of November. Members also will sell them during October at the home football and volleyball games. All proceeds will go to breast cancer research.
The Tinora FFA purchased 1,750 bulbs of pink daffodils, and if members sell all of them, they will be able to donate more than $1,000 to charity this year.
This is the fourth year the Tinora FFA has been selling pink bulbs for breast cancer research. In the past, it has sold tulips, hyacinths, and pink lilies. FFA has donated more than $3,000 to breast cancer research over the past three years, and would like to continue donating more.
Those who are interested in supporting the Tinora FFA’s goal in raising money for breast cancer awareness or would like to buy some pink daffodils may stop by the school, a football/volleyball game, or a farmers’ market to pick up some bulbs, or contact the school at 419-497-2621 and ask for Mr. Etzler or email betzler@tinora.org if you cannot make the other dates.
