Tinora FFA helps breast cancer research 'bloom'

lilies

The Tinora FFA is selling pink lilies (inset photo) to benefit breast cancer research. Shown with the lily bulbs that are on sale are, from left: FFA chapter president Kendall Sattler, Emma Lieb, Emily Brown and Amanda Meyer.

The Tinora FFA is helping to make strides to aid breast cancer research.

The organization is selling lilies to benefit breast cancer research. This is the third year the FFA chapter has sold pink flowers during October for breast cancer, said FFA advisor Bryan Etzler. October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

lily

This is what the lilies being sold by the Tinora FFA will look like when they bloom in 2019.

Last year, the organization sold pink hyacinths. Tulips were sold the first year.

“It’s just something different,” said Kendall Sattler, Tinora FFA president, of selling lilies this year.

“They really are pretty (flowers),” Etzler said. Adding that planting directions will be included with the bulbs, which will bloom next year. The flower will grow up to 3 feet tall.

FFA members will be selling the lily bulbs at home football and volleyball games and the farmer’s market at the Northtowne Mall every Saturday in October. For those who cannot make it to those events, contact Etzler at 419-497-2621 or at betzler@tinora.org to order bulbs. Six bulbs are being sold for $10.

“We sold 2,000 bulbs last year,” Etzler said, adding that raised $12,000 for cancer research. “All proceeds go toward cancer research.”

Tinora FFA

