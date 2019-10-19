Tinora donation

At October’s Tinora Music Boosters’ meeting, Terry Wachtman of Jewell Volunteer Fire Department, presented two checks to the Tinora Music Boosters. Students from Tinora’s High School music programs recently helped in the preparation of ribs and clean up duties as the fire department assembled its ribs for Defiance’s annual RibFest. Some booster members also helped with prep and clean up, as well as volunteering to help sell the award-winning ribs at RibFest. One check for $1,500 was donated to the boosters’ general fund, and a second gift of $1,000 was earmarked for the ongoing marching band uniform fund drive. Pictured are Brett Grime, vocal music instructor; Michele Gillis Diehl, Music Boosters president; Terry Wachtman, Jewell Volunteer Fire Department representative; Colleen Crayton, instrumental music; David Middleton, instrumental music; and Kim Askins, booster volunteer who organized and scheduled the volunteers and helped in prep and selling.
