Tinora collection
Photo courtesy of Tinora High School

Tinora Junior High School recently collected hats, gloves, mittens and scarves for the First Presbyterian Church’s annual Coats for Christmas, slated for 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 16 and 1-4 p.m. Nov. 17 at the church. Here, student council members Paige Weber (left) and Eve Crone ready the collection for distribution.

Load comments