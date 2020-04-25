All Ohio K-12 schools were closed down starting March 16 by Gov. Mike DeWine as a way to slow down the spread of the coronavirus throughout the state.
Since then, teachers have been educating their students online through distance learning. Then the governor opted to shut down classes for the remainder of the school year.
So teachers and bus drivers never really got the chance to say goodbye to those kids for the school year. To express their love for the students, Northeastern Local bus drivers, teachers and administrators drove the regular bus routes one more time on Friday. The routes began at the school at 3:20 p.m., with some teachers following along in their personal vehicles to see their students.
Dori Robertson, a first-year bus driver, noted that bus drivers had been sanitizing their buses — vehicles that haven’t carried precious student cargo since March 13.
“I thought wouldn’t it be cool to do a bus parade,” said Robertson. The idea was presented to the bus supervisor, who spoke to district superintendent Nicole Wells. The plan was hatched to decorate the buses and have the district’s 17 drivers run their routes Friday afternoon to visit the neighborhoods of their students.
With buses decorated, they set out to greet their students one last time before the end of the school year.
“We’re all excited about it,” said Robertson. It’s something positive for the community to do, for those sitting at home. Hopefully it broke up the day. I really miss those kids.”
Wells added, “We’re been disconnected since mid-March. The drivers and the teachers needed some closure and wanted to see the kids again.
“We’re all together in this,” the superintendent noted. “One community, one team, one school. We wanted to get out and show them we care.”
On the front page, Northeastern Local bus driver Judy Hancock greets Tinora senior Courtney Cox and Kash Lucas as she drives by their house. In the inset photo, Kelly Bergman presents flowers to a teacher and a bus driver. The bus, which was traveling through Lake Christie Meadows is the one Bergman’s son, Jayden, rides the bus during the school year.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.