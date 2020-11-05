Tuesday marked another historic day in the transformation of the facilities at Northeastern Local Schools with the official groundbreaking for a new $10.8 million Performing Arts Center. The approximately 29,342-square-foot venue is being constructed between the elementary school and the newly opened Tinora Middle/High School along Domersville Road. The project is scheduled for completion in the spring of 2022.
Innovative technologies and latest developments in sound and lighting will be incorporated into the facility, with seating for 767 in the new Tinora Performing Arts Center. The elevated seating will allow for 375 in the lower level and 392 in the upper level, with ADA compliance seating as well.
According to Northeastern Local Schools superintendent Nicole Wells, “Along with musical and theatrical performances, the area will be utilized for assemblies and student body presentations. The Tinora Performing Arts Center also will house the district’s central office and board room, freeing up additional space in the elementary building for student-centered services, and classroom space in the middle school. An expanded lobby area will be accessible to the community for events during the school day and after hours.”
The stand-alone auditorium is a continuation of the grades 5-12 building project with Beilharz Architects and Peterson Construction as the construction manager at risk for the project. Funds will be generated primarily by proceeds from the Rover pipeline and compressor station located through the Northeastern Local School District. This will be a continuation of economic growth and job creation for local businesses participating in the construction process.
As the new high school gymnasium construction wraps up in January 2021, additional funds may be made available as the district closes out the Ohio Facilities Construction Commission (OFCC) project initially earmarked for locally-funded initiatives of the OFCC building project. Additional financial support will come through contributions from the Tinora Music Boosters and private donations and memorials for theatrical embellishments.
On the front page: On hand for Tuesday’s ceremonial groundbreaking for the new Performing Arts Center were, from left: Ryan Schuerman, Peterson Construction; Kraig Beilharz, Beilharz Architects; Glenn Layman, Peterson Construction; Nicole Wells, Northeastern Local Schools superintendent; Eric Wiemken, school board president; John Higbea, board member; Shaun Mack, board members; Jenni Schweitzer-Ahmed, board member; Mike Boff, board member; and Sara Buchhop, treasurer.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.