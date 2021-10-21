A presentation on the advantages of a partnership with the Defiance Area Foundation was heard at the October meeting of the Northeastern Local Schools Board of Education.
Chris Yoder, executive director, and Ted Penner, president of the board of trustees, talked to the board members about the benefits of moving the current Northeastern Foundation fund into a fund under the umbrella of the Defiance Area Foundation.
Advantages of a partnership highlighted include flexibility in documentation such as donor advised funds and distribution, marketing benefits, administrative/financial benefits, and community collaboration.
Penner commented that the current Northeastern Foundation has been mostly “in and out” for special projects. The proposed partnership would “take it to the next level.” It would allow for three sub-funds: the $25,000 endowment, scholarships, and projects similar to the current Northeastern Foundation. Penner added that the community is “incredibly supportive.”
The board overseeing the Northeastern funds would include community members, the superintendent and treasurer, and a board member.
Recognition of a board member was noted. Mike Boff was to attend the Ohio School Boards Association (OSBA) Northwest Region 2021 Fall Conference in Celina today to be recognized for 20 years of service to the Northeastern board. However, the meeting was cancelled due to lack of attendance related to COVID-19 concerns.
Moving on to other business, the board handled several personnel items. Chris Guilliam was approved for up to five hours per week at tutor rate for at home instruction of an elementary student.
The board approved the Northwest Ohio Educational Service Center substitute list as provided in monthly updates, and custodial substitutes Catherine Fedderke and Cailyn Prigge, retroactive to Sept. 30.
Supplemental contracts offered, pending all requirements are met, were Reid Anders, junior varsity boys basketball coach and assistant baseball coach, 1/2 contract; Aaron Short, volunteer wrestling coach; Andrew Thiel, freshmen boys basketball coach; Casey Underwood, eighth-grade boys basketball coach; Collin Vollmar, volunteer wrestling coach; and Jim Winseman, seventh-grade boys basketball coach.
Resignations accepted were Reid Anders, seventh-grade boys basketball coach, and Andrew Thiel, eighth-grade boys basketball.
Field house workers approved for the 2021-22 school year at a rate of $12 per hour were Bille Jo Tussing and Katie Weber. They will be sharing the Monday night schedule for the community hours 7-9 p.m.
Donations accepted were $500 from Johns Manville to the softball program and $250 from the Henry County Dairy Producers to the Family and Consumer Sciences program. Appreciation was expressed to David Middleton for his donation of a drum set to the school.
Parent-teacher conferences will be held the evenings of Nov. 2 and Nov. 11 for the middle and high school only, and Nov. 4 and Nov. 9 for the elementary school only.
Elementary principal Eric Tipton reported that the third grade testing is underway with results to be received in December/January. He recognized the efforts of all those who have contributed to making the testing a success.
The end of the first nine weeks is Oct. 29, grade cards will be sent home Nov. 5.
In the middle school update, principal Lisa Maxwell said the fall sports teams brought home three of four Green Meadows Conference championship titles this past weekend. The boys and girls cross country teams both won their races. Girls placing in the top 10 were Bella Graziani, second; Addilyn Delarber, sixth; Ava Steffel, seventh and Erica Westrick, tenth. On the boys team, Logan Coy won first place and Nolan Rittenhouse was in the top ten.
The seventh-grade volleyball team beat Ayersville but lost to Paulding, an undefeated team. The eighth grade volleyball team won the tournament with a two set win over Edgerton.
The seventh- and eighth-grade football teams also wrapped up their seasons. The middle school Fall Sports Awards will be held Oct. 26 to allow more parents to attend.
Student council will host a seventh and eighth grade Halloween Dance after school Oct. 28.
Principal Alex Nafziger noted that the high school was awarded a 2021 College Success Award from GreatSchools.org for excellence in preparing students for college and beyond. Tinora was also recognized with the College Success Award — Gold, which is an additional elevated level of distinction to recognize schools with a multi-year track record of college success.
The fall choir concert will be held tonight at 7 p.m. at The Gathering Place. National Honor Society will be held Nov. 8 at 7:30 p.m. in the high school gym.
Students have placed in agricultural judging and sports. The ag soils team placed 10th out of 23 teams at the district soils competition. Individually, Bella Graziani placed 25th out of 141 students. The urban soils team placed seventh out of 17 teams. Dominik Mills placed 14th out of 165 students.
The dairy foods team place third at district dairy cattle judging. Individually, Tyler Hespe placed fifth, Ashley Beck placed eighth and Emily Mille placed 14h out of 50 students. In the dairy cattle division, Jacob Russell placed 35th out of 165 students.
The boys and girls golf teams wrapped up their seasons. Rylee Joost represented the girls team in sectionals at Moose Landing Sept. 28 with a 23rd finish. She made the GMC All-Conference second team. The boys competed in sectionals at Ironwood Sept. 30, finishing sixth as a team. Carter Bernal finished ninth. Bernal, Aiden Rittenhouse and B.J. Morlock received GMC All-Conference honorable mention.
The volleyball team brought home the GMC title defeating Fairview in five games Oct. 14. They finished the regular season with a 17-4 overall, 7-0 GMC. They continue sectional play this week.
The boys and girls cross country teams both finished second at the GMC meet Oct. 16. Lauren Sattler won the girls race and the GMC championship. Julia Durfey finished second, Addison Lee finished sixth, and Kenzie Hancock finished 13th. Sattler, Lee and Durfey made the GMC All-Conference first team. Hancock made the second team. Jaxen Durfey won the boys race and GMC championship. Paul Westrick finished third. Durfey and Westrick made the GMC All-Conference first team. Bryce Meyer, Shea McMaster and Bryson Bigley received GMC All-Conference honorable mention.
In other action, the board:
• approved the first reading of the NEOLA policies under the categories of administration, program, professional staff, classified staff, students, finances, property and operations.
• approved the Tinora Music Boosters to use the Tinora Elementary School gymnasium March 14, 2022 for the Jewell Grain Banquet, rental fee waived.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.