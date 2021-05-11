The Tinora High School band held its annual awards presentation recently. Madeline Zachrich (left) received the John Phillip Sousa Award, while Emma Diehl received the Louis Armstrong Jazz Award. Wyatt Fruth (not in photo) won the Director’s Award. The Tinora band is directed by Colleen Crayton with David Middleton the assistant director.
