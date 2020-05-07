• Defiance County
Art sale:
The Tinora High School art department will hold an art ceiling tile pickup for the alumni who asked to purchase their tiles on May 21 under the front awning at Tinora Elementary School. Tiles will be available from 3-8 p.m., rain or shine. Those in attendance are asked to follow all social distancing guidelines and bring cash only ($10 per tile). Extra tiles will be available for public purchase for $10 per tile.
