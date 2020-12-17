The Northeastern Local Board of Education announced and approved the transfer of current high school principal Eric Tipton to take over the role of Tinora Elementary principal during Wednesday’s meeting.
Tipton will take over as elementary principal effective July 1, 2021, for Denise Wright, whose retirement resignation was approved at the board’s November meeting. Wright has spent the last 14 years at Tinora, part of a 31-year career in education.
Tipton was a fourth-grade teacher at Tinora Elementary for 10 years and hired as high school principal in October 2017. Tipton is a Paulding High School and Defiance College graduate.
The board discussed construction updates at the school building, namely the high school gymnasium. The tentative completion date is Jan. 15.
Remote learning began on Monday with pre-K through fourth grade beginning Thursday. Tinora Middle School principal Lisa Maxwell noted that almost every middle school student has checked in and that the ones who have not are accounted for.
“The kids at home are doing a fantastic job,” noted Maxwell. “Things are going much better than during the spring.”
Wells noted that emails have been sent out to the community in regards to the Tinora Virtual Academy. Parents have until Friday to notify the school whether their children will attend the virtual academy in the spring.
Wells also recommended that the board set its organizational meeting for Jan. 6 at 5:30 p.m., preceding the regular board meeting at 7 p.m. A president pro-tem will need to be selected for the organizational meeting until the board elects a president.
The organizational meeting will handle: the election of a board president and vice president, appoint an Ohio School Boards Association liaison, set dates, places and times for regular 2021 meetings, the appointment of a purchasing agent, approve resolutions from the treasurer’s office, set board members’ salaries for meetings for 2021 and a discussion of board salaries.
The board also recognized local students and organizations for providing special Christmas projects to assist needy families in the community. High school students collected personal care items and non-perishable food items for Project Noel, packed 44 boxes for Operation Christmas child and rang the bell for the Salvation Army from 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Dec. 5 at Walmart.
Tinora Middle School students collected gloves, mittens, scarves and boots for a local church for distribution while participating in Project Noel and Shop with a Cop, and Tinora Elementary students participated in Project Noel, Shop with a Cop, Clothes for Kids, helped with the United Way’s Food for Christmas program and did a service project with Christmas boxes and cards for deployed troops.
In Tipton’s update to the board, he congratulated high school volleyball coach Bretta Hagerty on being named Crescent-News Coach of the year, junior bowler Trevor Luellen for bowling the first 300 in school history on Dec. 7, senior bowler Devin Flory for setting a school record for highest series and junior Baeden Hancock for earning honorable mention all-Ohio football accolades. Tipton also recognized senior Draven Bartley and junior Christian Richard for being named November students of the month at Four County. Bartley and Richard are in the automotive technology and computer programming and game design programs, respectively.
The board went into executive session following the meeting, with no action taken.
In other business, the board:
• approved supplemental resignations for the 2021-22 school year from Daniel Gustwiller (high school boys golf coach), Haley Moser (eighth-grade volleyball coach) and Billie Joe Tussing (seventh-grade volleyball coach) and Haley Sonnenberg (eighth-grade volleyball coach) for the 2020-21 school year.
• approved a donation of bags from Menards to be given toward remote learning at Tinora Elementary, as coordinated by Joe Aschemeier.
• approved a donation of over $5,000 from the United Way for books to give to all K-4 students.
• approved the consideration of bidding for one or two school buses following a discussion of whether to look into a 72- or 84-passenger bus. An overview of the bus fleet was reviewed at the board’s November meeting.
• heard from Wright that kindergarten screening will be expanded to three days on April 14-16 to limit the amount of children screened at one time.
• agreed to take part in a security and vulnerabilty assessment in conjunction with the Defiance County Sheriff’s Office and deputy Dana Phipps. The assessment will not cost the district any money and will assess buildings and advise on any changes that could be made.
