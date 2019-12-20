2014-15 school year
• Book study, “The Leader in Me” by Stephen R. Covey, which included the entire Holy Cross staff (not just teacher), and the pastoral staff at St. Mary and St. John Catholic churches.
• After reading the book, several meetings held to discuss the implications for Holy Cross. Decision made to proceed to become a Leader in Me School if funding could be secured.
June 2015
• Three-day training for Holy Cross staff called, Creating a Culture of Leadership with 7 Habits training.
2015-16 school year
• Creation of Staff Lighthouse Team (steering committee).
• Creation of Student Lighthouse Team.
• Creation of WIGs (Wildly Important Goals).
• “Leaderizing” events.
• Environment – painted stripe in school hallways; painted 7 (8) Habits at entrance of school; painted sayings at each door of rooms; created tile cross at school entrance.
• First Leadership Day, open to community.
• Emphasis on learning the habits; created student workbooks; student leadership opportunities; created evidence binder (online); created mission statements (classroom).
Summer 2016
• Staff training — retreat to connect faith with Leader in Me habits.
2016-17 school year
• Continued 7 Habits workbooks,leadership notebooks, WIGs, goal setting, tracking data successes.
• Held parent learning opportunities and sent out a monthly newsletter, “The Leader in Me Buzz.”
• Held two sessions of family training in the 7 Habits to create a home/school connection.
• Established lead teams based on interests of students.
• Students in grades K-8 mixed together for activities in groups two times per month during the second semester, such as: Pay it Forward, Jesus in the Zen Zone, Sharpen Your Saw, Art from the Heart and Puppeteers.
• Pre-kindergarten formed its own Birthday Club.
• Students helped other students to become leaders.
• Held second Leadership Day with community invited.
• Started painting hand prints on the wall when goals were achieved, leaving a legacy.
Summer 2017
• Established policy that anyone hired at Holy Cross is required to receive Leader in Me training.
• Held another retreat featuring personal/professional changes.
2017-18 school year
• Continued all activities.
• Held student-led conferences (parent-student-teacher), with child responsible for leading his/her learning.
• Held more parent learning opportunities, including a family training (parents and student together doing a family activity). The Women’s Giving Circle paid to distribute the book “The 7 Habits of Highly Effective Families.”
• Held third Leadership Day with community invited.
• Held coaching days in which Leader in Me coaches came to Holy Cross to advise how to achieve Lighthouse Status.
• Created “Gong Goals” in which a gong was set up to hit when a WIG was reached by a student to celebrate success.
2018-19 school year
• Continued all activities.
• Put emphasis on writing WIGs and tracking them better, with a better understanding of living the habits.
• Put together an evidence binder on how to achieve Lighthouse status.
• Revamped Student Lighthouse Team (now grades 3-5).
• Held more coaching days to target Lighthouse status.
• Held first Excellence in Youth Leadership Program in which community-nominated youth leaders were recognized and awarded.
2019-20 school year
• Continued all activities.
• Announced to school on Dec. 16 that Holy Cross had become a Leader in Me Lighthouse School.
