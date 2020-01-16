Now that the new year has rolled around and many people have already broken their resolutions, it’s time to order your share of Girl Scout cookies.
This year’s options are Lemonades, Lemon Ups, Thin Mints, Samoas (Caramel DeLites), Tagalongs (Peanut Butter Patties), Do-si-Dos (Peanut Butter Sandwich), Trefoils (Shortbread), Thanks-a-lot and Smores, as well as gluten-free options of Toffee-tastic and Caramel Chocolate Chip.
More than 1.7 million Girl Scouts across the country will be out in force this year selling the organization’s cookies. The season kicked off this month.
The girls will learn to be leaders and entrepreneurs as they go door to door or set up a booth in front of a local store. The organization notes on its website that it “teaches girls about entrepreneurship as they have fun learning essential skills like money management, public speaking, and decision making, which set them up for a lifetime of success.”
“Everyone loves Girl Scout cookies — but the program is about so much more than cookies,” said GSUSA CEO Sylvia Acevedo. “Girls learn about entrepreneurship as they run their own cookie businesses. The important business and financial literacy skills girls learn through the program are proven to build their leadership skills and position them for success in the future. When you purchase cookies, you are helping girls power their Girl Scout experience and you’re supporting female entrepreneurs.”
Girl Scout cookies can only be purchased from any registered Girl Scout. To find Girl Scouts selling cookies in the area, visit www.girlscoutcookies.org or use the official Girl Scout Cookie Finder app, free on iOS and Android devices.
