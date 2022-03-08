COLUMBUS — Spring is quickly approaching and with the warming temperatures comes outdoor recreational opportunities. The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife is reminding all those who are planning to hunt and fish to check their license expiration dates.
If your hunting or fishing license has expired, you can purchase a new one online at wildohio.gov from participating agents throughout the state and through the HuntFish OH app.
Ohio’s resident fishing licenses are $25 and are valid for one year from the date of purchase and can be purchased up to 30 days prior to the expiration date. A fishing license is required to fish in Ohio public waters.
An annual resident hunting licenses for the 2022-23 seasons is $19 for adults ($10 for youth) and is available now. Hunting licenses are valid immediately after purchase through Feb. 28, 2023. All hunters, regardless of age, are required to carry a valid hunting license to hunt or trap in Ohio.
Customers also have the option of choosing automatic renewal when purchasing a license online or when using a smartphone. The selected license will renew automatically to ensure the purchaser always has a valid license.
License sales fund the Division of Wildlife’s projects and programs that benefit wildlife and people. The Division of Wildlife manages or cooperatively manages more than two million acres of water and 750,000 acres of diverse wildlife lands. Clean water and robust habitats protect all wildlife from the smallest bumble bee to the largest raptor, and game animals such as walleye, bass, deer and turkey.
“All Ohioans have the chance to support the management of fish and wildlife populations, and the vital habitats that sustain them, through the purchase of hunting and fishing licenses,” said Division of Wildlife Chief Kendra Wecker.
Funds from the sale of hunting and fishing licenses, along with excise taxes on hunting and fishing equipment directly benefit wildlife management and habitat conservation efforts here in Ohio. Funds also support improvements to fishing access, shooting ranges and wildlife areas. Visit wildohio.gov to learn more.
