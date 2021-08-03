It’s time again to gas up the car and hit the road for the “World’s Largest Yard Sale.”
The annual Route 127 Corridor Sale will take place along U.S. 127 and run from Thursday through Sunday.
The yearly sale, which is headquartered at the Fentress County Chamber of Commerce in Jamestown, Tenn., stretches over more than 690 miles along Route 127, starting from Addison, Mich. before ending in Gadsden, Alabama.
Locally, the event runs through the city of Bryan and the villages of Sherwood and Paulding.
The event began in 1987 in Fentress County, Tenn. as a way to get residents to explore less-traveled roads and has since been featured by major media outlets around the country.
“They band together as communities, in groups or as individuals and over a four-day weekend they welcome the onslaught of visitors from the North, South East and West,” explained Dennis Keim, head of advertising for the event. “It is a mutual exchange of cultures with a common goal; to look, buy and sell! As you drive the country roads, you will hear a collection of dialects, be privy to incredible stories related to the individuals and the items they sell and see a plethora of items that only your grandmother could love. Most importantly, I think most come to see the unusual and socialize. It is Americana at its best.”
