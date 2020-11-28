EVANSPORT — Six years ago, Tiffin Township trustees decided to add EMS service to its volunteer fire department located in this community along the Tiffin River.
The move has presented some manpower challenges, but officials here believe their “extremely dedicated” volunteers will allow the service to continue into the future.
“I believe that the members that we have are extremely dedicated,” said Fire Chief Ron Rethmel. “They respond all the times they are available. The problem is there are times when not everyone is available. We all work other basically full-time jobs, and that leaves us short-handed at times.”
The department has six trained EMS personnel with another person awaiting to start training, while the department’s total roll call — including EMS and volunteer firefighters — is 14, according to Rethmel.
After relying on EMS service from other jurisdictions for years, the township decided to give EMS a try six years ago to tighten response times.
“I think it’s worked well,” said Tiffin Township Trustee Rod Rethmel, Ron’s brother.
“I think it’s been a plus for our township, but there’s been a few struggles with manpower,” added Ron. However, he observed that difficulty finding enough volunteers is “normal for nearly everybody” these days.”
When the township can’t cover runs, it can call upon help from Defiance, Williams County EMS, Ridgeville Township (in Henry County) or Delaware Township.
“Defiance has been very good in trying to help us out,” Rod Rethmel said.
He and his brother are hopeful the EMS service can continue in the future, although more volunteers eventually will be needed, and more could be used now.
“We need some more bodies,” said Ron. “There are several of us on the department who are getting older. We are not looking at retirement immediately, but it’s coming up. We put out a plea out to anyone that’s interested in either the fire or EMS to please contact us. We’d love to talk to you about it.”
The Tiffin Township Fire Department’s number is 419-428-3011, while “any of our members would be willing to talk to the individuals,” explained Ron.
Township trustees have committed themselves to paying the training costs.
Attaining the necessary 48 hours in basic EMS responder training can cost $800-$850, according to Ron, while the next level — EMT status requiring another 150 hours or so — will cost about $1,500-$1,700.
When the department added EMS service a number of years ago, it purchased a used ambulance built in 1999. Although that vehicle was reliable, Ron related, the township replaced it this year with a 2018 model that had been used as a demonstration unit.
The old ambulance is up for sale.
“It did not cause us any problems,” he explained of the old EMS unit, “but obviously it was 20 years old. ... I believe it has a lot of miles left on it.”
Replacing the ambulance was made possible by two 0.8-mill township levies for fire and EMS service. A third levy, which helped build the new fire station that opened in Evansport in 2007, is for fire service only.
“The township has been concentrating the past 13 years on paying that building off,” said Ron. “We are now in a position (after paying off the building) where we are able to update the equipment that sits in the station, and that will be a very big blessing to us. We’ve been able to make do with what we have, and now we’re in the process of starting to upgrade and replace what we need.”
In recent years, the department also teamed with Delaware and Noble townships to purchase a tanker. This can be used by all three jurisdictions, and is stationed at Noble Township’s fire department, just outside Defiance on Ohio 15.
Fortunately, for the township, funding the fire department is not a problem as finances are “excellent” with a balance of about $542,000, according to Tiffin Township Fiscal Officer Ann Rethmel.
The 2.25-mill levy brings in about $212,000 per year, while the other two levies collect about $129,000, she explained.
These funds — relying on property taxes — were helped by Rover Pipeline’s investment in Tiffin Township, including a compressor station at Banner School Road and Ohio 66 north of Defiance.
“Rover Pipeline has increased our receipts considerably,” Ann said.
In a township with no large community and 1,600 residents, fire and EMS runs are not necessarily an everyday occurrence for the department. Through late Wednesday morning, for example, the department handled 102 such calls, according to Ron.
This compares to 83 last year and between 100 and 110 calls in 2017 and 2018, he explained.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.