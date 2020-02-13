Defiance High School has selected a cast for its upcoming production of the musical classic “How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying.” Originally produced on Broadway in 1962, this musical has the distinction of being one of only nine musicals who have won the Pulitzer prize for drama.
This musical satirizes one young man’s efforts to rise to the top in the world of business. Originally starring Robert Morse in the lead role, “How to Succeed” was recently reprised on Broadway starring Daniel Radcliffe, of Harry Potter fame, in the lead role.
The score features sharp-witted songs highlighting the ins and outs of the world of business, including “Happy to Keep His Dinner Warm,” “Coffee Break,” “The Company Way,” “A Secretary is not a Toy,” “Paris Original,” “Cinderella Darling,” “Love from a Heart of Gold,” “I Believe in You” and “Brotherhood of Man.”
The talented cast for this DHS musical includes Cooper Morton as J. Pierpont Finch, Liv Adams as Rosemary, Cal Held as Bud Frump, Sisco Gonzalez as J.B. Biggley, Paige Hill as Hedy LaRue, Sofia Castillo as Smitty, Chloe Wetstein as Miss Jones, Gabriel Wilfong as Mr. Twimble, Elijah Valle as Mr. Bratt, Madelyn Ham as Miss Krumholtz, and Alec Ehlinger as Mr. Gatch and Wally Womper.
Other cast members include Carter Campbell, Garrett Campbell, Damien Dailey, Lina Decker, Abby Elwood, Gabby Fabiano, Lydia Fernandez, Jasmyn Gerena, Maddie Hannon, Zack Hanson, Daija Heller, Abby Horvath, Ethan Ingle, Jasmine Jackman, Caitlyn Johnston, Isaac Kroeckel, Autum Lantz, Megan Lockmiller, Suzi McBride, Madeline Morton, Regan Nelson, Romero Pearson, Emma Ray, Jess Rodriguez, Levi Snyder, Anna Tackett, Kendall Wade and Drake Wenninger.
Produced by the Fort Defiance Players and directed by Dr. Bob Barnett, “How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying” will be performed at the Defiance Community Auditorium, March 12 and 14 at 7:30 p.m., and March 15 at 2 p.m.
Advanced ticket sales for reserved seats begin Feb. 24, with online ticketing at ShowTix4U.com, or by calling the Fort Defiance Players’ play line at 419-782-PLAY after Feb. 24 and leaving your callback information.
