Finalists in The Crescent-News 2019 Recipe Challenge gathered in the Clubhouse of GlennPark in Defiance Wednesday for preliminary judging. The winning recipe in each of five categories will be announced during the live event on Nov. 6 at the Westside Hall in Defiance. Tickets for the live event are $25 and may be purchased online at crescent-news.com/events or in the C-N business office at 624 W. Second St., Defiance. Early bird tickets, purchased by 5 p.m. Friday, entitle the ticket holder to be entered to win more than $250 in local gift cards.

Load comments