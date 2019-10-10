Finalists in The Crescent-News 2019 Recipe Challenge gathered in the Clubhouse of GlennPark in Defiance Wednesday for preliminary judging. The winning recipe in each of five categories will be announced during the live event on Nov. 6 at the Westside Hall in Defiance. Tickets for the live event are $25 and may be purchased online at crescent-news.com/events or in the C-N business office at 624 W. Second St., Defiance. Early bird tickets, purchased by 5 p.m. Friday, entitle the ticket holder to be entered to win more than $250 in local gift cards.
Breaking News
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.