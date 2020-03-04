Chocolate Walk

The 10th annual Chocolate Walk in downtown Defiance, set for April 23, has a $2,000 event sponsor, First Federal Bank. Promoting the event are, from left: Lori Etter, relationship banker, First Federal Bank; Kirstie Mack, executive director, Defiance Development and Visitors Bureau; Kelly Rashley, financial sales manager, First Federal Bank; and Mary Alice Nagel, private banker, First Federal Bank.

 Photo courtesy of DDVB

The 10th annual Chocolate Walk in downtown Defiance is set for April 23 from 4-7:30 p.m. As a kickoff to spring, the event serves as an opportunity to reacquaint the community with their local small businesses and organizations by visiting businesses in downtown Defiance.

There will be two different tickets offered. The first being a “sweets” ticket for a donation price of $10, which includes 25+ chocolate stops along the walk. Second, a “sweets and spirits” ticket for a donation price of $20 will include six wine sampling locations in addition to all the chocolate stops.

For those who will be holding a “sweets and spirits” ticket, wines will be offered from Leisure Time Winery of Napoleon. A new wine will be available at each location ranging from sweet to dry. Names and descriptions of each wine will be posted on the website with the corresponding business. To reserve tickets, call the DDVB at 419-782-0739.

All donors will be entered into a drawing for event door prizes. All proceeds from the 10th annual Chocolate Walk will benefit downtown Defiance beautification, which funds the hanging baskets and additional beautification projects set for 2020. This year’s event is sponsored by First Federal Bank.

Limited tickets are available. Tickets are currently on sale at the Defiance Development and Visitors Bureau. Purchase your tickets quickly as this event sells out each year. Call the DDVB office at 419-782-0739.

For additional event information, check out VisitDefianceOhio.com, on Facebook by searching Visit Defiance OH or by calling the DDVB office.

