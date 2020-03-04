The 10th annual Chocolate Walk in downtown Defiance is set for April 23 from 4-7:30 p.m. As a kickoff to spring, the event serves as an opportunity to reacquaint the community with their local small businesses and organizations by visiting businesses in downtown Defiance.
There will be two different tickets offered. The first being a “sweets” ticket for a donation price of $10, which includes 25+ chocolate stops along the walk. Second, a “sweets and spirits” ticket for a donation price of $20 will include six wine sampling locations in addition to all the chocolate stops.
For those who will be holding a “sweets and spirits” ticket, wines will be offered from Leisure Time Winery of Napoleon. A new wine will be available at each location ranging from sweet to dry. Names and descriptions of each wine will be posted on the website with the corresponding business. To reserve tickets, call the DDVB at 419-782-0739.
All donors will be entered into a drawing for event door prizes. All proceeds from the 10th annual Chocolate Walk will benefit downtown Defiance beautification, which funds the hanging baskets and additional beautification projects set for 2020. This year’s event is sponsored by First Federal Bank.
Limited tickets are available. Tickets are currently on sale at the Defiance Development and Visitors Bureau. Purchase your tickets quickly as this event sells out each year. Call the DDVB office at 419-782-0739.
For additional event information, check out VisitDefianceOhio.com, on Facebook by searching Visit Defiance OH or by calling the DDVB office.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.