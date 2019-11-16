The Defiance Development and Visitors Bureau is conducting a raffle for the privilege of being the first person to cross the new Clinton Street bridge.
The bridge is expected to open during the first week of December, almost nine months since the crossing was closed in late February. The old bridge was demolished shortly after its closure.
Tickets to be the first person to cross are $10 each, and can be purchased at the Defiance Development and Visitors Bureau, 325 Clinton St., until 4 p.m. on Nov. 26. Proceeds will benefit beautification projects within Defiance.
The raffle follows one held earlier this year for the last person to drive over the old bridge before it closed. The winner then was Tim Sauer, vice president/general manager of City Beverage Company in Defiance.
Sauer, along with Mark Schelling (operations manager at City Beverage Company), drove an International tractor and an 18-bay Bud Light beverage trailer across the old bridge on Feb. 25.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.