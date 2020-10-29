Tiana’s Wish, a live-drive fundraiser in Defiance, will be held Nov. 5 outside the Northtowne Mall.
Rick Small, a former radio personality, will host the 10th annual nine-hour marathon drive from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. near the main entrance of the mall, located at 1500 N. Clinton St.
The goal this year is to collect $21,000 in funds to purchase Christmas gifts “for children battling catastrophic illnesses and their families,” stated Small. In addition, there will be sports memorabilia auctioned off that day.
He noted that volunteers use the funds to purchase gifts for the children, wrapping them for delivery in mid-December to young patients at Toledo Children’s and Mercy St. Vincent’s Children’s hospitals.
Tiana Bishop, 11, died on Nov. 20, 2011, from rhabdomyosarcoma. Tiana’s parents, Pat and Patty Bishop, were joined that year by dozens of Tiana’s friends and family to deliver Christmas presents at Toledo Children’s Hospital, which was Tiana’s wish. The day of the live drive would have been her 21st birthday, said Small.
The Christmas party may not be held this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions.
“I cannot wait to see you with your donation as I intend to raise $21,000 to commemorate Tiana’s 21st birthday,” stressed Small. “Thanks in advance for your gift of love and for putting up with me on the air that day. Let’s get this done for the kids!”
Anyone wishing to contribute to Tiana’s Wish can attend the live drive. Donations can be dropped off at the mall parking lot entrance where the volunteers will be stationed, or send a check to Mix 98.1, 2110 Radio Drive in Defiance by Dec. 1. For more information, contact Patty Bishop at 419-576-7021.
