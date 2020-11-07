Tiana’s Wish, a live-drive fundraiser in Defiance, was held Nov. 5 outside the Northtowne Mall. Rick Small, a former radio personality, hosted the 10th annual marathon drive. The goal this year was to collect $21,000 in funds to purchase Christmas gifts for children battling catastrophic illnesses and their families.
Organizers surpassed that goal, with more than $36,000 raised that day. Volunteers will use the funds to purchase gifts for the children, wrapping them for delivery in mid-December to young patients at Toledo Children’s and Mercy St. Vincent’s Children’s hospitals.
