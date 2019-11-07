A live drive for the ninth annual Tiana’s Wish was held Tuesday in Defiance’s Northtowne Mall parking lot. Patty and Pat Bishop, along with volunteers, were on hand to collect cash, checks and new toys to be distributed to children who are patients in the oncology and hematology departments at Toledo Children’s Hospital and Mercy Children’s Hospital on Dec. 21. The event is organized each year by Tiana Bishop’s parents. Tiana died on Nov. 20, 2011, at the age of 12. Her wish was for a Christmas party to be held for the young oncology and hematology patients to enjoy the festivities of the holiday, even if they were hospitalized.
