An early-morning thunderstorm that hit the area around 4 a.m. Monday, led to a tree falling on the home of Eric and Jessica West, 376 Koerber Drive in Defiance. According to the Defiance County Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 9:22 p.m. on Sunday, a storm that came through the county led to downed power lines at Allen and Adams Ridge roads. According to the National Weather Service Northern Indiana office, a line of storms that stretched from Indiana into Michigan and Ohio in the early morning hours, may have spawned a tornado near Coldwater, Mich. Reports from area sheriffs revealed that there were scattered downed trees and power lines but no other damage to property.
Thunderstorm leads to damage in Defiance County
Tim McDonough
(0) comments
