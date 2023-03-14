Scott Rogers will be conducting “Through the Valley,” a piece dedicated to his mother and fellow foster parents/adoptive parents at tonight’s Defiance Community Band concert in the Defiance High School gymnasium at 7:30 p.m.
Rogers is widely known in the community for his lengthy time as a Defiance Middle School band director, but some may not know his story of being a foster and adoptive parent.
For many years Rogers and his wife, Deb, have been foster parents to seven children that have come from all walks of life. Deb and Scott are also parents to a couple of adopted children and birth children.
After the passing of Nancy Rogers, Scott’s mother, he commissioned Major Ryan Nowlin, a former student teacher at Defiance High School and now assistant director of the President’s Own Marine Band, to write a song that would honor his mother and “her encouragement to adopt and help others,” according to Rogers.
The song also would depict the journey he and his family took “through the valley” of all things relating to foster care and adoption.
After delays due to COVID, Rogers finally received the song which was titled, “Through the Valley.” The song tells the story of all the struggles the Rogers have gone through with riveting solos and energy.
Rogers has conducted the song two other times, the first time being in Columbus in 2022 and the other in Lima in 2023.
“This is the third time (he has conducted it),” Rogers said: “First time conducting was a very emotional time, just due to the fact that I lived the story.”
Within the song, there are various highlighted instruments such as clarinet, flute/oboe, saxophone, percussion, French horn, trombone/low brass and two trumpets.
The instruments with various solos throughout the song represent Rogers’ children and wife, and every sound has a different meaning and backstory/struggle.
The Defiance Community Band will hold its spring concert today at 7:30 p.m. at Defiance High School in the high school gym. All are invited to join the concert and listen to various songs in addition to “Through the Valley” such as “Prairie Dances” by David Holisinger, “Choose Joy” by Randall D. Standridge.
