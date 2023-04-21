HICKSVILLE — Voters in this town will have the only contested primary to decide this spring for miles around.
The candidates — Kent Miller, 65; Eric Bassett, 44, a council incumbent; and John Hart, 66 — are Republicans seeking their party's nomination for a seat on Hicksville Village Council.
Two of them will advance to the general election in November when a pair of council's six seats will be on the ballot for four-year terms beginning in January. (The other four will be on the ballot in November 2025.)
The Hicksville race that will be decided on May 2 is the only contested primary contest in Defiance County, or any area county for that matter.
Both Miller and Hart are Hicksville High School graduates — in 1975 and 1974, respectively — while Bassett graduated from Antwerp High School in 1997. Each are familiar names in village government functions or business.
Although Hart is retired from Steel Dynamics in Butler, Ind., he said he sometimes helps out at the business he owns, Red Angel Pizza on High Street.
He ran for village council in November 2021, and finished fifth among five candidates for four seats, but he was a write-in candidate then, receiving 149 votes, 41 short of the fourth-place finisher.
The 2021 campaign was preceded by an even closer one in November 2017 when Hart's name was on the ballot with four others for four seats. He finished out of the running by just 10 votes.
Hart also has some family connection to the Hicksville village government as his son-in-law, Cory Wann, is Hicksville's current administrator.
Miller was the village's administrator for approximately 20 years and served two tours in the position which oversees the municipal government's day-to-day functions.
While village administrator, Miller was privy to the inner workings of village operations and gained much knowledge about how the town government functions. He is now retired.
"This isn't anything against new people running — you got to have new people, I understand that — but if you don't know what you're getting into I don't know how you can really make entirely well-informed (decisions)," Miller said. "So, I don't really have an agenda. I just think that we need some experience to go along with some of their newer folks."
As the only incumbent among the three candidates, Bassett is trying for a second, four-year term on council and had been active in village panels before that, serving as a parks board member and president, for example.
The director of operations for Hicksville Exempted Village Schools, Bassett was appointed to council to fill a vacancy in 2017, then won his first term in November 2019 when only he and Republican Taylor Klepper were on the ballot. (Klepper chose not to seek re-election this year.)
He believes his time on council positions him well for the seat.
"I think it's an advantage for me already being on council since January 2017, and before that ... I was on the park board and park board president for probably at least five or six years," explained Bassett. "... So I was on there for quite awhile and kind of saw how the park got their money to run. ... So it was kind of nice seeing how that worked, and then moving on to the next step, being on council."
He said he takes the same approach with his school job as on council — "I'm trying to be as fiscally responsible with the same thing there with spending taxpayer money and making sure we're keeping everything up and running and not letting things fall apart." He wants to make sure officials are "keeping the village in nice shape."
Each candidate speaks generally about why his running and what his focus would be.
"I don't have an agenda whatsoever," said Bassett. "I just want to make sure the village is fiscally responsible with taxpayer money and make sure that they're spending the money wisely and on good projects throughout the village, and they're not wasting money."
As a business owner, Hart said "I think politicians should be businessmen" before they are politicians, so they know how rules" affect businesses. "I think the village has to protect the businesses because the businesses are the lifeblood of the town. I think sometimes they do the wrong thing for businesses."
He'd like to see Hicksville grow some. One reason is so that it can support businesses such as a grocery which, Hart points out, Hicksville does not have. The closest to that is a Dollar General store.
He concedes that village council cannot establish a grocery store, but has to "do things to help" make it possible.
Speaking generally, Hart added that he wants the village government and council "to make good decisions for the town and the people," and "listen to what the people say."
Miller said he wants to ensure that "when it comes to budgets and the financial end of things," council is "getting accurate information before they start spending money."
He explained that he "never thought I'd want to be a politician. I guess it's to a point where I'd like to kind of have a voice in things, knowing how things used to be. After 20 years of how things were going, I kind of have some mixed feelings on how I see things proceeding, so I think there needs to be a voice on there that's not just 'everything is coming up roses,' so to speak."
Miller added that "I'm not in to make waves," but "probably my biggest concern is seeing how things are going financially" and making sure the village is not going to need "to be raising taxes and rates or whatever for no good reason."
Although the council race is the only one on any Defiance County ballots, two other names will appear for Hicksville voters.
Republican Mike Barth — presently a councilman — will appear on the ballot as a candidate for mayor and Troy Essex will show up as a candidate for Defiance Municipal Court judge. But neither is opposed in the primary, so they will advance to the general election in November.
