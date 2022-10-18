This photo taken Tuesday afternoon shows two trucks involved in a three-vehicle crash on U.S. 127 at the U.S. 24 interchange in Paulding County near Cecil. The tractor trailer rig's driver was taken to a Fort Wayne hospital.
A tractor trailer rug and a car are pinned against a guardrail on U.S. 127 at the U.S. 24 interchange in Paulding County following a three-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon. The car's driver sustained minor injuries.
Todd Helberg/C-N Photo
CECIL — A three-vehicle crash near here Tuesday afternoon involving two types of trucks and a car injured two persons.
The crash occurred at approximately 3:15 p.m. on U.S. 127, at the U.S. 24 interchange.
Just after the crash, a tractor trailer rig was pinned against a guardrail on U.S. 127 while the front part of the trailer partially covered the top of a four-door car. That vehicle also was pinned against the same guardrail.
The trailer was resting on the top of the front end of a dump truck loaded with stone. The truck's hood came off and was lodged beneath the trailer.
The tractor trailer driver was injured and transported by Paulding EMS to a Parkview Hospital ground unit U.S. 24 which continued the journey to the hospital's Fort Wayne facility, according to one source.
The car's driver was able to exit his vehicle on his own and was not seriously injured while the dump truck operator was unhurt.
Paulding EMS was assisted by the Crane Township-Cecil Fire Department while The Ohio Highway Patrol's Van Wert post handled the crash investigation. Troopers were assisted at the scene by the Paulding County Sheriff's Office.
The crash reduced traffic on U.S. 127 to one lane while first responders processed the scene. Some stone from the dump truck littered the roadway initially.
