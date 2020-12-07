DESHLER — Three persons were seriously injured in a one-vehicle crash Monday afternoon just south of here.
The crash occurred around 2:05 p.m. on Henry County Road 2, south of Road B, and approximately two miles south of Deshler.
According to the Henry County Sheriff's Office, a northbound vehicle driven by Heather May, 40, Deshler, went off the right side of the roadway, possibly due to an equipment failure. The operator reportedly overcorrected, causing the vehicle to rotate counterclockwise. The vehicle left the roadway and into a large ditch bank. It continued northbound through the ditch where it overturned before coming to rest.
May and her passengers, Nick Wagner, 40, Deshler, and Christopher Arens, 28, Deshler, were reportedly ejected from the vehicle, according to scanner traffic. They were transported by air ambulances to Toledo area hospitals. Condition updates were unavailable.
Assisting at the scene were Deshler/Bartlow Township Fire Department, Deshler police, Henry County South Joint Ambulance District and EMS units from Holgate and Malinta.
The accident remains under investigation.
