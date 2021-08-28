NEW BAVARIA — Three air ambulances and safety service personnel from several area departments were dispatched to a two-vehicle crash west of here mid-Friday afternoon, but the injuries were not said to be life-threatening.
The helicopters were called to the intersection of Defiance-Henry County Line and Ayersville-Pleasant Bend roads after an SUV (Ford Explorer) driven by Jill Wallace, Defiance, ran a stop sign and collided with a pickup truck driven by Terry Soto, Defiance, that then caught fire, according to authorities. The crash occurred just before 3 p.m. Friday.
Soto and his passenger, Mark Wilhelm, address unavailable, managed to escape before the truck was consumed by fire. Air ambulances from Mercy Health and ProMedica landed on Defiance-Henry County Line Road, south of the intersection, to each take an injured person away.
At about 3:45 p.m. Friday, Ohio Highway Patrol Sgt. Patrick Tusko of the Defiance post described the injuries for the three persons as “serious,” but “as far as we know nothing life-threatening.”
He said the Ford Explorer was southbound on Defiance-Henry County Line Road when it went through the stop sign at Ayersville-Pleasant Bend Road, causing the collision.
“The driver of the pickup stated that the other driver did not stop at all at the stop sign, and they struck her,” said Tusko.
The SUV sustained very heavy front-end damage while the truck was heavily damaged in the front as well before being destroyed by fire. A large plume of smoke was visible for miles away before area firefighters were able to extinguish the pickup.
The SUV came to rest facing southwest in the southeast-bound lane of Ayersville-Pleasant Bend Road while the pickup came to rest in a bean field south of that road.
Highway Patrol troopers were assisted by the Defiance County Sheriff’s Office and the Henry County Sheriff’s Office while rescue personnel from Defiance, Highland Township, Holgate-Pleasant Township, the Henry County South Joint Ambulance District, New Bavaria and South Richland Township responded as well.
The crash closed the intersection as safety vehicles lined the crossroads and personnel processed the scene.
Further details were unavailable Friday afternoon.
