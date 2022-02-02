Five candidates — including two incumbents — have thrown their names into the hat for three area Statehouse seats that were subject to an election filing deadline Wednesday afternoon.
Candidates for those positions in the Ohio General Assembly — and other county elected offices (see related story) — were required to file their nominating petitions with the appropriate county board of elections office by 4 p.m. Wednesday to qualify for the May 3 primary.
The three area Statehouse races subject to the aforementioned deadline were the 81st Ohio House District, the 82nd Ohio House District and the 1st Ohio Senate District. The 82nd is generating the most interest.
Recently reconfigured by the Ohio Redistricting Commission, the 82nd will include the southern part of Defiance County along with Paulding, Putnam and Van Wert counties beginning in 2023. At present, the district includes Defiance, Paulding and Van Wert counties as well as the northwest corner of Auglaize County.
The seat is held by Republican Craig Riedel of Defiance — who is in the midst of his third, two-year term — but he has decided to seek a U.S. House of Representatives seat. (He has until March 4 to file his candidacy for that seat.)
Perhaps as a result of Riedel's decision, a pair of Republicans and a Democrat have emerged as candidates in the 82nd District.
The Republicans are Ted Penner, an attorney who lives just outside Defiance, and Paulding County Commissioner Roy Klopfenstein of rural Haviland. They will square off in the May 3 GOP primary, with the winner advancing to the November general election.
Also filing for the 82nd seat was Democrat Magdalene Markward of Van Wert. She will face no opposition from within her party and will move on to the November election where a two-year term beginning in January 2023 will be at stake.
The two other local Statehouse races on this year's ballot produced no contested races for the May 3 primary.
The only candidate seeking the reconfigured 81st District seat is James Hoops of Napoleon. Hoops is in the midst of his second full two-year term, and represents an 81st District that now includes Henry, Putnam and Williams counties as well as the southeast corner of Fulton County.
But this is set to change in January 2023 when the district will add the remainder of Fulton County and the five most northern townships of Defiance County (Adams, Milford, Noble, Tiffin and Washington) while continuing to include Henry and Williams counties. It will lose Putnam County, however, which shifts to the 82nd District.
The same electoral situation has emerged in Ohio's reconfigured 1st Senate District which, beginning in 2023, will include all Defiance six-county area counties (Defiance, Fulton, Henry, Paulding, Putnam and Williams) as well as Hardin and Van Wert counties, and parts of three others (Hancock, Logan and Wyandot).
Only Republican incumbent Rob McColley of Napoleon met Wednesday's filing deadline for the 1st District, so he'll be unopposed for his party's nomination in May. In November, McColley will be seeking a second, four-year term that will begin in January.
Despite Wednesday's filing deadline for partisan candidates, other persons could still file for the above seats.
Independents have until 4 p.m. on May 2 to file their nominating petitions with the appropriate county board of elections while write-ins have until 4 p.m. on Aug. 29 to do so.
