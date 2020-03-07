Northwest Ohio Democrats are deciding their party’s nominee for the U.S. 5th District from a field of three.
The district represents 14 northwest Ohio counties in the U.S. House of Representatives in Washington, D.C. It has been held by a Republican for decades, most recently by Bob Latta of Bowling Green, who is seeking another term in November and is unopposed for his party’s nomination.
The 5th District includes Defiance, Fulton, Hancock, Hardin, Henry, Paulding, Putnam, Van Wert, Williams, Wood and Wyandot counties, as well as parts of Lucas, Mercer and Ottawa counties.
The three Democrats seeking their party’s nomination for the seat are M. Xavier Carrigan of North Baltimore, Gene Redinger of Bryan and Nick Rubando of Bowling Green.
The winner on March 17 will take on Latta in November for a two-year term beginning in January 2021.
All of the Democratic Party candidates are under the age of 45. Carrigan is the most senior of the three at 43, followed by Rubando at 32 and Redinger at 26.
Both Carrigan and Rubando responded to requests this week for interviews with The Crescent-News about their campaigns, while attempts to contact Redinger were unsuccessful. However, like the other two candidates, he has an Internet presence, listing his most important political talking points on his campaign website.
For example, he cites “climate change” as the “single biggest national security threat for the United States and the single biggest threat to humanity as we know it.”
Other goals for Redinger include “Medicare for All,” a “Worker’s Growth Act” raising the minimum wage to $15 per hour, “gigabet Internet by 2028,” an increase in teachers’ salary, and elimination of medical and education debt.
He also includes criminal justice reform among his talking points, proposing to end the war on drugs whereby marijuana would be legalized and regulated, and “recreational and illicit drug use” would be decriminalized. Redinger wants to treat addiction as a “mental health issue.”
Too, he wants to establish tax rates for “lower” and “middle” classes, while increasing taxes on capital gains and income over $10 million.
Redinger proposes a strengthening of unions, as well as a special program of payments to citizens in certain smaller cities to bolster what he calls “rural development.”
Under this program, his website explains, each state would select “a single struggling city with a population less than 25,000. This program offers a weekly payment to every citizen in each city. The program’s main purpose is to study the impacts of universal basic income.”
Meanwhile, Rubando believes he is Democrats’ best hope to defeat Latta. When asked why Democratic voters should choose him as their nominee, he noted that “we have built an extremely well-organized and well-founded apparatus that can go toe to toe with Bob Latta.”
“We actually have something built to take on a Republican incumbent in the general election,” including paid staff, he said.
Carrigan believes voters should select him because of his honesty.
“I am ready and prepared to tackle the tough decisions and to face the consequences of trying to get our country to move forward, as opposed to running and making a career,” said Carrigan.
He wants to bring “an honest, but powerful, voice to Washington that says Ohio’s 5th District matters.”
Both Carrigan and Rubando are graduates of Toledo St. John’s High School — Carrigan in 1995 and Rubando a decade later. While each has a college education, Carrigan took it a little further with a master’s degree.
In addition to an associate’s degree from Owens Technical College and a degree from Bowling Green State University, Carrigan received his master’s degree in TESOL bilingual education from the University of Findlay in 2012.
Rubando is a 2010 graduate of Indiana University with a degree in journalism.
He said he decided to give politics a try after becoming active at the University of Indiana during Barack Obama’s election campaign. That came on the heels of a family crisis — when his father lost his job and his mother lost her health insurance during the economic downtown in 2008, he indicated.
During the 2008 campaign — when Obama won Indiana and the presidency — Rubando said he saw how “small actions can change millions of Americans. That’s what really got me engaged in the political sphere.”
For Carrigan, he got tired of hearing people complain about doing something.
”Most of my life I sat there and listened to everyone complain that the government isn’t doing this and the government isn’t doing that,” he said. “... I got so fed up, and sick and tired of hearing about it that I said, ‘fine I will.’”
Each is single, while Carrigan is employed as a truck driver with J.B. Hunt — after having held numerous jobs in his adult life, including several overseas — while Rubando is a cultural programmer for the Toledo Metro Parks.
One of Carrigan’s issues of focus, if elected, would be protecting Medicare. As such, he supports a plan proposed by Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders.
“I do believe in Bernie Sanders’ plan,” he said. “Not only can we afford it, we need to be doing it as the richest nation in the world.”
Too, Carrigan wants to address the “radical weather patterns that stopped (some) farmers from putting in crops” last year. He said this is “indicative of the crisis that it truly is.”
And he wants the Citizens United U.S. Supreme Court ruling — protecting corporate speech — overturned. This, he believes, would help get “money out of politics.”
“It has corrupted our politics to the ‘enth’ degree, to the point where our democracy has become an absurdity,” said Carrigan.
Finally, he wants to restore the strength of unions.
Among Rubando’s top policy points is the expansion of health insurance coverage for Americans. His solution is introducing a single-payer system “to drive costs down.”
Second, he wants to promote “environmental justice” and protect Lake Erie.
“So we need to have stronger EPA protections,” Rubando said, and “consolidate” large agri-businesses and animal farms.
He too wants the Citizens United decision tossed out.
“We can’t solve any of our problems until we look into getting big money out of politics,” Rubando said,” and looking into “who’s donating to our leaders.”
