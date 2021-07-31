Three projects on state routes approaching Defiance from the south will impact traffic next week.
Ongoing for the past several weeks has been the construction of a traffic roundabout at Cleveland and Ottawa avenues.
This intersection, which closed on July 6, is expected to be shut down until early October.
The second closure on a state route near Defiance will be Ohio 111, between Hammersmith Road and DeVille Drive. This is scheduled for five days beginning Monday, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT).
The closure is just south of Defiance.
A third project on a nearby state route is scheduled to begin Tuesday on Defiance’s South Jefferson Avenue, just south of the Auglaize River.
Vernon Nagel, Inc., Napoleon, will begin repairing an eroded slope between the Auglaize River and the intersection at Greenler and Ginter roads, according to ODOT. The cost is $543,000 with work scheduled to be completed in October.
South Jefferson Avenue will remain open, but southbound traffic “will shift to the southbound shoulder,” ODOT noted, while “northbound traffic will shift to the southbound lane.” Traffic also could be occasionally reduced to one lane.
According to ODOT, “high rainfall events” as well as “periods of hot, dry weather” have impacted the slope’s clay soils. “While relatively shallow, the landslides will eventually cause significant damage to the roadway,” ODOT noted. “Landslides must be corrected early on to prevent much more costly repairs.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.