WAUSEON — Three lengthy presentations took up a good chunk of time during Monday’s Wauseon Exempted Village Schools Board of Education meeting.
One of the presentations came from Jeff Feasby, from Dynamix Energy Services. He presented a plan to the board to save the district money after mechanical upgrades and stage lighting upgrades and install energy control systems.
District treasurer David Fleming told the board both long term and short term, getting the upgrades will help save money.
After the presentation, the board was presented with a motion to approve the resolution. After a discussion, the board agreed to have the company address the mechanical upgrades and controls for the school buildings at a cost of $3,133,747, paid over 15 years.
Curt Crew and Josh Oyer, district tech coordinator and assistant coordinator, gave a presentation to the board on the tech department. Among things they handle are 1,800 chromebooks used by students and staff.
Jon Clark and Jason Robinson discussed with the board a capital improvement project for the high school auditorium. They discussed new curtains, a new floor, bigger control room and new seats, among other issues with the 40-plus year-old room.
The board also handled a few personnel items including: Derek Rupp a one-year limited certified contract as a high school science teacher; Trenton Sauber, a one-year limited classified contract as the assistant maintenance supervisor; Laura Nafziger, a one-year limited classified contract as primary school librarian; Erin Cheesbro, bus driver; Shaina Baldwin, a one-year classified contract as elementary teacher’s aide; Susana McLeod, a one-year classified contract as elementary playground aide; the transfer of McKalyn Roth from kindergarten to fifth grade; transfer of Kayla Wyse from special education secretary to the special education assistant; transfer of April Jackson from middle school teacher’s aide to elementary teacher’s aide; the resignation of Travis Cooper as high school science teacher.
The board also accepted the resignation of Michelle Myers and Christopher Yackee as full time bus drivers and Vicki Kline as a substitute bus driver.
Jessica Gerig was offered a one-year supplemental contract for elementary student council and Anna Vogelsong offered a one-year limited supplemental contract for elementary choir.
The board approved prices for breakfast and lunches for the 2020-21 school year. Grades K-12 breakfast prices are $2 for students and $3 for adults. Lunch prices will be $3.15 for students and $4 for adults with a la carte items at $2 each.
The board approved the district in the following federal grant programs: Title I (ECSE); Title II (21st Century); Title III (Federal Breakfast and Lunch Program); Title IV (Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund).
The board also:
• approved donations of $1,000 from Kendra Denton to the Joe Sevenich Step on the Starter Scholarship; $100 from the Fulton County Farm Bureau for the FFA program; $500 from Timothy Suter at Wauseon Rotary; $1,000 from Jerry and Judy Smith for the elementary food pantry; 140 $10 Skye Cinema gift certificates from Cabe Cordy Insurance for the teaching staff; $100 from Worthington Industries for the SOAR program; $335 from Alex Pursel for FFA barn materials; $14,550 from the Athletic Boosters for new football uniforms; $1,551.28 from True North Church to pay off student lunch debt; $217 from community members for class of 2020 masks material and labor from Stephanie Wanless to make the class of 2020 masks.
• approved the modifications and supplemental modifications to the fiscal year 2020 permanent appropriations.
• approved the modifications and supplemental modifications for the fiscal year 2020 certificate of estimated resources.
• approved to adopt the fiscal year 2021 permanent appropriations.
• approved changes in funds for fiscal year 2021.
• set Insurance Protection Fund payment for the 1:1 Initiative at $30 for the 2020-21 school year.
• approved to set the 2020-21 school year workbook fees at $35 for grades K-12.
• approved the memorandum of understanding between the school and Wauseon Education Association over supplemental contracts.
• approved the agreement with Northwest Ohio Juvenile Detention, Training and Rehabilitation Center at $44 per student per day.
