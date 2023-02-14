PAULDING — Three Paulding Putnam Electric Cooperative (PPEC) trustees have been re-elected to the board.
They are Joe Kohnen, District 1; Dr. John Saxton, District 6; and Dr. Ron Black, District 9.
District 1 includes members who reside in Marion, Madison, Monroe, Preble, and Union Townships in Allen and Adams Counties, Indiana.
District 6 includes members living in Auglaize, Brown, Latty and Washington Townships in Paulding County; and Defiance and Highland Townships in Defiance County.
District 9 includes members who reside in Sugarcreek, Pleasant, Union, Ottawa, and Riley Townships in Putnam County.
PPEC members will not be receiving official ballots for the 2023 board of trustee elections in the mail this February as no members submitted petitions to run against incumbent trustees.
As stated in the co-op code of regulations, article III, section 2 (a): “in the event of only one nominating petition being submitted for a district from which a trustee is to be elected, that member (nominee) shall be considered elected by affirmation and no election shall be necessary.” This saves the co-op and membership in election, printing and postage costs for ballots.
Each trustee serves a three-year term. The PPEC board of trustees consists of nine co-op members who each represent one district within the territory.
Trustees set the strategic direction of the co-op and are responsible for establishing, reviewing and revising corporate policies.
PPEC’s 2023 annual meeting broadcast will be livestreamed at 10 a.m. on March 18. Members will hear financial reports, co-op updates and have the chance to win $50 bill credits by commenting on the livestream.
Call PPEC at 800-686-2357 for more information.
Paulding Putnam Electric Cooperative serves more than 12,900 members in Paulding, Putnam, Defiance, Van Wert, and Allen counties in Ohio, and Adams and Allen counties in Indiana.
