Three new tax requests, a countywide levy renewal and seven contested elections highlight ballot issues and candidates facing Defiance County’s voters this fall.
The new income tax proposals are being decided by voters in the Central Local and Ayersville Local school districts, as well as Sherwood Village.
Central Local officials are taking another crack at passing a 0.5% income tax increase for permanent building improvements that failed last year. Some 54 percent of voters were opposed in November 2018 (1,207-1,021).
Ayersville Local Schools is requesting a 1% income tax increase for three years for operating expenses. The additional funding is being sought to prevent a further erosion of the district’s carry-over, with a deficit projected in 2022 under current funding, according to Ayersville Superintendent Don Diglia.
Sherwood village is the third entity in the county seeking new taxation — with a 1-mill, 10-year property tax levy on the November ballot for fire protection and EMS.
The only countywide matter for Defiance Countians to decide is the county health department’s 1.1-mill, five-year renewal levy for operating expenses.
Defiance County Health Commissioner Jamie Gerken noted that the health department “has stayed constant with a 1.1-mill levy since 2004. Levy funds go toward programming to ensure the health and safety of all Defiance County residents. Levy funds accounted for 41% of the district’s revenue in 2018. Defiance County’s support of the levy is vital for the operations of the health department.”
Defiance city voters will have two races to decide for municipal government.
In Ward 2, incumbent John Hancock — appointed to the position in 2017 after Steve Waxler was elected to an at-large council seat — is seeking a four-year term in January, along with Angie Miller.
In Ward 3, Josh Mast — a council candidate in 2017 — and Lisa Wiesenauer are hoping to replace Dave Plant and win a four-year term. Plant had won a contested election two years ago against Mast — then a write-in candidate — to fill the position’s unexpired two-year term, but chose not to run this fall.
The remaining two council races this fall — and the mayor’s election — are uncontested.
Steve Corbitt is the only candidate for the Ward 1 position as incumbent Pete Lundberg chose not to seek a third term. Council’s most veteran member — Chris Engel — is unopposed for a fifth term in Ward 4.
They will join council’s three at-large representatives (Joe Eureste, Jill Krutsch and Waxler) and the council president (Dave McMaster) whose seats will be on the ballot in 2021.
Defiance Mayor Mike McCann also has no opposition, and is guaranteed election to a second, four-year term beginning in January.
Meanwhile, two contested school board elections are being decided in Defiance County.
Dodi Thompson and Michael Wahl are candidates to fill the unexpired term on the Defiance City Board of Education that opened when Ken Wetstein stepped down earlier this year.
Thompson was appointed through Dec. 31, but the winner in November will fill the term’s remaining two years beginning in January.
The only other contested school board election is for the Central Local Board of Education, where two seats are up.
Incumbent Scott Schindler will be the only name on the ballot, but he is joined by two write-in candidates — Ben Guisinger and Owen Brigner. Voters supporting Brigner or Guisinger will have to enter their names on their ballots.
Defiance city voters also will decide four proposed amendments to the city charter as recommended by a five-member review commission earlier this year.
These would:
• combine the city’s planning commission, and board of zoning and building appeals in Article VII, Secs. 7.02 and 7.03.
• strike the word (political) “party” from Article II, Sec. 2.07 concerning changes in council’s compensation. (A charter amendment approved by voters in 2014 — following the last charter review — made all council seats non-partisan.)
• adjust Article III, Sec. 3.03 concerning the timeline for a change in the mayor’s pay.
• replace the word “percentage” with the word “number” in Article IV, Sec. 4.04 concerning petition requirements for nominations and elections.
None of the county’s remaining boards of education (Ayersville, Hicksville and Northeastern) races have contested elections, nor do the county’s three villages (Ney, Hicksville and Sherwood). The same goes for all 12 of the county’s township fiscal officer elections, while only three of 12 township trustee contests (Farmer, Highland and Hicksville townships) have more than one candidate.
Candidates and issues on Defiance County ballots include:
Boards of Education
Ayersville Local
(elect three)
Shelby Martinez
David Kern
Daniel Frederick, write-in
Central Local
(elect two)
Scott Schindler (inc.)
Ben Guisinger, write-in
Owen Brigner, write-in
Defiance City
(elect three)
Wesley Moats (inc.)
Garry Rodenberger (inc.)
Christine Oberlin (inc.)
unexpired term
(elect one)
Dodi Thompson (inc., app.)
Michael Wahl
Hicksville Exempted Village
(elect two)
Jennifer Caryer (inc.)
Minda Jones (inc.)
Northeastern Local
(elect two)
Shaun Mack
Jennifer Schweitzer-Ahmed
Municipal offices
Defiance
(elect one, each office)
Mayor
Mike McCann (R-inc.)
Council
Ward 1
Steve Corbitt
Ward 2
John Hancock, (inc., app.)
Angie Miller
Ward 3
Josh Mast
Lisa Wiesenauer
Ward 4
Chris Engel (inc.)
Hicksville
Mayor
Ron Jones (R)
Council
(elect two)
Eric Bassett (R)
Taylor Klepper (R)
Ney
Mayor
Tommy Vance (inc.)
Clerk-treasurer
Kreg Culler
Council
(elect two)
Ronald Walker (inc.)
Randall Eisel (inc.)
Sherwood
Mayor
Jack Stantz
Council
(elect two)
Scott Rohrs
Township offices
(elect one trustee,
one fiscal officer)
Adams
Trustee
Chester Nagel (inc.)
Fiscal officer
James Daman (inc.)
Defiance
Trustee
Jason Shaffer (inc.)
Fiscal officer
Timothy Houck (inc.)
Delaware
Trustee
John Fifer Jr. (inc.)
Fiscal officer
Michelle Speiser (inc.)
Farmer
Trustee
Christopher Kimpel
Sam Speiser
Fiscal officer
Jennifer Mavis (inc.)
Hicksville
Trustee
Greg Collins (inc.)
John McCalla
Terry Brown
Fiscal officer
Stephanie Metz
Highland
Trustee
Stephen Baldwin
Edward Zachrich (inc.)
Fiscal officer
Thomas Wolfrum (inc.)
Mark
Trustee
Larry Hartman (inc.)
Fiscal officer
Michele Zeedyk (inc.)
Milford
Trustee
Stephen Nye (inc.)
Fiscal officer
Colleen Cape (inc.)
Noble
Trustee
Ron Cereghin (inc.)
Fiscal officer
Ted Penner (inc.)
Richland
Trustee
Joseph Schindler (inc.)
Fiscal officer
Tammy Flory (inc.)
Tiffin
Trustee
Thomas Henry (inc.)
Fiscal officer
Anne Rethmel (inc.)
Washington
Trustee
Errick Retcher (inc.)
Fiscal officer
Maury Sims (inc.)
Tax, ballot issues
Defiance County: a 1.1-mill, five-year renewal levy for the Defiance County Health District.
Central Local Schools: an additional 0.5% income tax for permanent improvements.
Sherwood Village: an additional 1-mill, 10-year levy for fire protection and EMS.
Ayersville Local Schools: an additional 1%, three-year income tax levy for operating expenses.
Defiance City: an amendment of Article II, Section 2.07 of the city charter regarding changes in compensation for members of council.
Defiance City: an amendment of Article III, Section 3.03 of the city charter regarding mayoral compensation.
Defiance City: an amendment of Article IV, Section 4.04 of the city charter regarding election petition signature requirements.
Defiance City: an amendment of Article VII, Secs. 7.02 and 7.03 of the city charter combining the city planning commission and board of zoning and building appeals.
