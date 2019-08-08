Four proposed city charter amendments, two contested council races, a school board run-off and three new tax requests highlighted election filings in Defiance County as the fall election deadline passed Wednesday afternoon.
The deadline concerned issues and non-partisan races that will appear on the Nov. 5 ballot.
The new income tax proposals will be decided by voters in the Central Local and Ayersville Local school districts.
Central Local officials are taking another crack at passing a 0.5% income tax increase for operating expenses that failed last year.
And Ayersville Local Schools is requesting a 1% income tax increase for three years for operating expenses.
The additional funding is being sought to prevent a further erosion of the district’s carry-over, with a deficit projected in 2022 under current funding, according to Superintendent Don Diglia.
Sherwood Village is the third entity seeking new taxation, placing a 1-mill, 10-year property tax levy on the November ballot for fire protection and EMS.
Concerning Sherwood, Mayor Cary Mallet has decided not to seek re-election, as Jack Stantz was the only candidate to file for the position.
Meanwhile, two of Defiance’s four council races will have a contested election in November.
In Ward 2, incumbent John Hancock — appointed to the position in 2017 after Steve Waxler was elected to an large council seat — is seeking a four-year term in January, along with Angie Miller.
In Ward 3, Josh Mast — a council candidate in 2017 — and Lisa Weisenauer have stepped forward to replace Dave Plant, who won’t be on the ballot. Plant had won a contested election two years to fill the position’s unexpired two-year term.
The remaining two council races will be uncontested this fall.
Steve Corbitt is seeking the Ward 1 position which Pete Lundberg now holds. Lundberg has chosen not to seek a third term.
And council’s most veteran member — Chris Engel — will seek a fifth term in Ward 4.
They will join council’s three at-large representatives whose seats will be on the ballot in 2021.
Unlike the council positions — made non-partisan in the 2014 by voters when they approved a related city charter amendment — filings for the mayor’s office are partisan, and thus were subject to a filing deadline in February. (Independents had a deadline in May.)
But no opponents surfaced for first-term Republican Mayor Mike McCann in his question for re-election before those earlier deadlines passed.
Write-in candidates still have until 4 p.m. Aug. 26, but McCann looks virtually assured of a second, four-year term beginning in January.
Voters in the Defiance City Schools District will decide between Dodi Thompson and Michael Wahl to fill a board of education vacancy that opened when Ken Wetstein stepped down earlier this year.
Thompson was appointed through Dec. 31, with the winner in November serving the term’s remaining two years.
Defiance voters also will decide four proposed amendments to the city charter as recommended by a five-member review commission earlier this year.
These would:
• combine the city’s planning commission, and board of zoning and building appeals.
• strike the word (political) “party” from Sec. 2.07 concerning changes in council’s compensation. A charter amendment approved by voters in 2014 — following the last charter review — made all council seats non-partisan.
• adjust Sec. 3.03 concerning the timeline for a change in the mayor’s pay.
• replace the word “percentage” with the word “number” in Sec. 4.04 concerning petition requirements for nominations and elections.
The only countywide issue is a 1.1-mill, five-year renewal levy for the Defiance County Health Department.
With the exception of the aforementioned Defiance race, none of the county’s remaining board of education races will be contested. The same goes for all 12 of the county’s township fiscal officer races, while only three of 12 township trustee contests have more than one candidate.
In Hicksville, the mayoral and council races are partisan, and were subject to the February filing deadline that produced a May Republican primary with three candidates.
Incumbent Eric Bassett and Taylor Kepper won nomination for the two seats during that election, and will be on the ballot in November without opposition unless a write-in candidate steps forward. Bassett and Klepper are set to begin four-year terms beginning in January if the status quo holds.
Hicksville council’s other four seats will be up for election in 2021.
The list of Defiance County filings for the November election — to be certified by the county’s board of election today — includes:
Boards of education
Ayersville Local
(elect three)
Shelby Martinez
David Kern
Central Local
(elect two)
Scott Schindler (inc.)
Defiance City
(elect three)
Wesley Moats (inc.)
Garry Rodenberger (inc.)
Christine Oberlin (inc.)
unexpired term
(elect one)
Dodi Thompson (inc., app.)
Michael Wahl
Hicksville Exempted
(elect two)
Jennifer Caryer (inc.)
Minda Jones (inc.)
Northeastern Local
(elect two)
Shaun Mack
Jennifer Schweitzer-Ahmed
Municipal offices
Defiance
(elect one, each office)
Mayor
Mike McCann (R-inc.)
Council
Ward 1
Steve Corbitt
Ward 2
John Hancock, (inc., app.)
Angie Miller
Ward 3
Josh Mast
Lisa Weisenauer
Ward 4
Chris Engel (inc.)
Hicksville
Mayor
Ron Jones (R)
Council
(elect two)
Eric Bassett (R)
Taylor Klepper (R)
Ney
Mayor
Tommy Vance (inc.)
Clerk-treasurer
Kreg Culler
Council (elect two)
Ronald Walker (inc.)
Randall Eisel (inc.)
Sherwood
Mayor
Jack Stantz
Council
(elect two)
Scott Rohrs
Township offices
(elect one trustee,
one fiscal officer)
Adams
Trustee
Chester Nagel (inc.)
Fiscal officer
James Daman (inc.)
Defiance
Trustee
Jason Shaffer (inc.)
Fiscal officer
Timothy Houck (inc.)
Delaware
Trustee
John Fifer Jr. (inc.)
Fiscal officer
Michelle Speiser (inc.)
Farmer
Trustee
Christopher Kimpel
Sam Speiser
Fiscal officer
Jennifer Mavis (inc.)
Hicksville
Trustee
Greg Collins (inc.)
John McCalla
Terry Brown
Fiscal officer
Stephanie Metz
Highland
Trustee
Stephen Baldwin
Edward Zachrich (inc.)
Fiscal officer
Thomas Wolfrum (inc.)
Mark
Trustee
Larry Hartman (inc.)
Fiscal officer
Michele Zeedyk (inc.)
Milford
Trustee
Stephen Nye (inc.)
Fiscal officer
Colleen Cape (inc.)
Noble
Trustee
Ron Cereghin (inc.)
Fiscal officer
Ted Penner (inc.)
Richland
Trustee
Joseph Schindler (inc.)
Fiscal officer
Tammy Flory (inc.)
Tiffin
Trustee
Thomas Henry (inc.)
Fiscal officer
Anne Rethmel (inc.)
Washington
Trustee
Errick Retcher (inc.)
Fiscal officer
Maury Sims (inc.)
Tax, ballot issues
Defiance County: a 1.1-mill, five-year renewal levy for the Defiance County Health District.
Central Local Schools: an additional 0.5% income tax for operating expenses.
Sherwood Village: an additional 1-mill, 10-year levy for fire protection and EMS.
Ayersville Local Schools: an additional 1%, three-year income tax levy for operating expenses.
Defiance City: an amendment of article II, section 2.07 of the city charter regarding changes in compensation for members of council.
Defiance City: an amendment of article III, section 3.03 of the city charter regarding mayoral compensation.
Defiance City: an amendment of article IV, section 4.04 of the city charter regarding election petition signature requirements.
Defiance City: an amendment of article VII, secs. 7.02 and 7.03 of the city charter regarding changes in compensation for members of council.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.