WAUSEON — Besides a countywide levy for the ADAMhs Board, Fulton County voters are facing a number of ballot issues this fall and contested elections.

Three new levies are proposed in various political jurisdictions across the county, with Wauseon Exempted Village Schools seeking a 2%, five-year income tax for current expenses and permanent improvements.

Pettisville Local Schools is asking voters for an additional 2.5-mill, five-year levy for permanent improvements and Fulton Township is requesting an additional 1-mill, five-year levy for fire protection.

All Fulton County voters — and their counterparts in Defiance, Henry and Williams counties — are being asked to approve the Four County ADAMhs Board's 0.7-mill, five-year renewal levy for operating expenses.

Headquartered on Ohio 66 in Henry County, just south of Archbold, the agency provides mental health and drug/alcohol addiction services in Defiance, Fulton, Henry and Williams counties.

The levy was first approved in 1982 and last received renewal in November 2016 with 66% support among voters in the four counties. It generates about $1.85 million annually.

Contested elections also are being decided for three school boards (Fayette, Pettisville and Wauseon), two village councils (Delta and Metamora) and six townships (Amboy, Dover, Gorham, Royalton, Swancreek and York).

The list of Fulton County elections races and issues:

Boards of education

NW Educational Service Center-District 2

(elect one)

Christine Smallman (inc.)

NW Educational Service Center-District 3

(elect one, unexpired term)

Ross Stambaugh (write in)

Archbold Area

(elect three)

Karen Beck (inc.)

Skeat Hug

unexpired term

(elect one)

Tyson Stuckey

Evergreen Local

(elect three)

Jason Miller (inc.)

Donald Smith (inc.)

Matt Vaculik (inc.)

Gorham-Fayette Local

(elect two)

Matthew Johnson (inc.)

Terry Kovar (inc.)

Jennifer Wagner

Pettisville Local

(elect three)

A.J. Genter

Brent Hoylman (inc.)

Justin Rufenacht

Pam Skates

Todd Sterken

Pike-Delta-York Local

(elect two)

Timothy Bower

Swanton Local

(elect three)

Steve Brehmer (inc.)

Kristina Oberheim (inc.)

John Schaller

Wauseon Exempted Village

(elect three)

Curt Crew

Amy Fisher (inc.)

Chad Rhoades

Larry Zimmerman Jr.

Municipal offices

Archbold

Council

(elect three)

Vaughn Bentz (inc.)

Chad Kern

Bradley Short (inc.)

Delta

Council

(elect three)

Kyle Comers (write-in)

Michael Tanner

Arthur Thomas (write in)

Ashley Todd (inc.)

Fayette

Council

(elect four)

Rodney Kessler (inc.)

Christopher Meeker (inc.)

Kim Priestap

Bryan Stambaugh (inc.)

Lyons

Council

(elect four)

Mark Bryson (inc.)

A.J. Call (inc.)

Julie Fenicle (inc.)

James Thornton Jr.

Metamora

Council

(elect three)

Lynda Arquette

Catherine Mossing

Karen Noward

Cynthia Pawlaczyk

John Pupos (inc.)

Swanton

Council

(elect four)

Michael Disbrow

Samantha Disbrow

Derek Kania

Patrick Messenger

Wauseon

Council

(elect three)

Sarah Heising

Steve Schneider (inc.)

Harold Stickley (inc.)

Township offices

Trustees

(elect two trustees)

Amboy

Tony Bolger

Richard Raab (inc.)

Jeffrey Simon (inc.)

Chesterfield

James Stubbins (inc.)

Clinton

Rick Frey

Ivan Hite (inc.)

Dover

Jim Allan

Owen Borton

Chad Elling

Stephen Gustwiller (inc.)

Kevin Raker

Franklin

Robert Keiser (inc.)

Jack Rupp (inc.)

Fulton

Joe Gombash (inc.)

Bernard Wanner (inc.)

German

Jason Pursel

AJ Short

Gorham

Trevor Hibbard (inc.)

William McKinney (inc.)

Dennis Miller

Jason Simon

Brian Towers

Pike

Theodore Howard (inc.)

Jack Wagner (inc.)

Royalton

Andrew Harris

Jake Holland

Ronald Lumbrezer (inc.)

Swancreek

Marvin Green

Rick Kazmierczak (inc.)

Brian Meyer

Lenny Mitchell

York

Jeff Mazurowski (inc.)

Robert Trowbridge (inc.)

Kevin Vandock

Tax, ballot issues

Four County ADAMhs Board: a 0.7-mill renewal levy, five-year additional levy for current expenses.

Archbold Village: a 3.3-mill, five-year renewal levy for current expenses.

Lyons Village: a 0.5-mill, five-year renewal levy for parks and recreation.

Lyons Village: a 4.1-mill, five-year renewal levy for current expenses.

Amboy Township: a 1-mill, five-year replacement levy to provide and maintain fire apparatus.

Fulton Township: an additional 1-mill, five-year levy for fire protection.

Gorham Township: a 0.5-mill, five-year replacement levy to maintain and operate Pleasant View Cemetery.

Royalton Township: a 1.7-mill, five-year replacement levy for fire expenses.

York Township: a 1-mill, five-year replacement levy for road maintenance and construction.

Pettisville Local Schools: an additional 2.5-mill, five-year levy for permanent improvements.

Swanton Local Schools: a 1-mill, five-year renewal levy for current expenses of Swanton Public Library.

Swanton Local Schools: a 3.4-mill, five-year property tax substitute for necessary requirements.

Wauseon Exempted Village Schools: an additional 2%, five-year income tax for current expenses and permanent improvements.

Wauseon Exempted Village Schools: a 1-mill, five-year levy renewal for Wauseon Public Library.

Archbold Village Precinct One: a Sunday sales option for wine and mixed beverages between 10 a.m. and midnight by Shri Ganesh Enterprises, Inc., dba Archbold Sunoco, 1500 S. Defiance St.

