WAUSEON — Besides a countywide levy for the ADAMhs Board, Fulton County voters are facing a number of ballot issues this fall and contested elections.
Three new levies are proposed in various political jurisdictions across the county, with Wauseon Exempted Village Schools seeking a 2%, five-year income tax for current expenses and permanent improvements.
Pettisville Local Schools is asking voters for an additional 2.5-mill, five-year levy for permanent improvements and Fulton Township is requesting an additional 1-mill, five-year levy for fire protection.
All Fulton County voters — and their counterparts in Defiance, Henry and Williams counties — are being asked to approve the Four County ADAMhs Board's 0.7-mill, five-year renewal levy for operating expenses.
Headquartered on Ohio 66 in Henry County, just south of Archbold, the agency provides mental health and drug/alcohol addiction services in Defiance, Fulton, Henry and Williams counties.
The levy was first approved in 1982 and last received renewal in November 2016 with 66% support among voters in the four counties. It generates about $1.85 million annually.
Contested elections also are being decided for three school boards (Fayette, Pettisville and Wauseon), two village councils (Delta and Metamora) and six townships (Amboy, Dover, Gorham, Royalton, Swancreek and York).
The list of Fulton County elections races and issues:
Boards of education
NW Educational Service Center-District 2
(elect one)
Christine Smallman (inc.)
NW Educational Service Center-District 3
(elect one, unexpired term)
Ross Stambaugh (write in)
Archbold Area
(elect three)
Karen Beck (inc.)
Skeat Hug
unexpired term
(elect one)
Tyson Stuckey
Evergreen Local
(elect three)
Jason Miller (inc.)
Donald Smith (inc.)
Matt Vaculik (inc.)
Gorham-Fayette Local
(elect two)
Matthew Johnson (inc.)
Terry Kovar (inc.)
Jennifer Wagner
Pettisville Local
(elect three)
A.J. Genter
Brent Hoylman (inc.)
Justin Rufenacht
Pam Skates
Todd Sterken
Pike-Delta-York Local
(elect two)
Timothy Bower
Swanton Local
(elect three)
Steve Brehmer (inc.)
Kristina Oberheim (inc.)
John Schaller
Wauseon Exempted Village
(elect three)
Curt Crew
Amy Fisher (inc.)
Chad Rhoades
Larry Zimmerman Jr.
Municipal offices
Archbold
Council
(elect three)
Vaughn Bentz (inc.)
Chad Kern
Bradley Short (inc.)
Delta
Council
(elect three)
Kyle Comers (write-in)
Michael Tanner
Arthur Thomas (write in)
Ashley Todd (inc.)
Fayette
Council
(elect four)
Rodney Kessler (inc.)
Christopher Meeker (inc.)
Kim Priestap
Bryan Stambaugh (inc.)
Lyons
Council
(elect four)
Mark Bryson (inc.)
A.J. Call (inc.)
Julie Fenicle (inc.)
James Thornton Jr.
Metamora
Council
(elect three)
Lynda Arquette
Catherine Mossing
Karen Noward
Cynthia Pawlaczyk
John Pupos (inc.)
Swanton
Council
(elect four)
Michael Disbrow
Samantha Disbrow
Derek Kania
Patrick Messenger
Wauseon
Council
(elect three)
Sarah Heising
Steve Schneider (inc.)
Harold Stickley (inc.)
Township offices
Trustees
(elect two trustees)
Amboy
Tony Bolger
Richard Raab (inc.)
Jeffrey Simon (inc.)
Chesterfield
James Stubbins (inc.)
Clinton
Rick Frey
Ivan Hite (inc.)
Dover
Jim Allan
Owen Borton
Chad Elling
Stephen Gustwiller (inc.)
Kevin Raker
Franklin
Robert Keiser (inc.)
Jack Rupp (inc.)
Fulton
Joe Gombash (inc.)
Bernard Wanner (inc.)
German
Jason Pursel
AJ Short
Gorham
Trevor Hibbard (inc.)
William McKinney (inc.)
Dennis Miller
Jason Simon
Brian Towers
Pike
Theodore Howard (inc.)
Jack Wagner (inc.)
Royalton
Andrew Harris
Jake Holland
Ronald Lumbrezer (inc.)
Swancreek
Marvin Green
Rick Kazmierczak (inc.)
Brian Meyer
Lenny Mitchell
York
Jeff Mazurowski (inc.)
Robert Trowbridge (inc.)
Kevin Vandock
Tax, ballot issues
Four County ADAMhs Board: a 0.7-mill renewal levy, five-year additional levy for current expenses.
Archbold Village: a 3.3-mill, five-year renewal levy for current expenses.
Lyons Village: a 0.5-mill, five-year renewal levy for parks and recreation.
Lyons Village: a 4.1-mill, five-year renewal levy for current expenses.
Amboy Township: a 1-mill, five-year replacement levy to provide and maintain fire apparatus.
Fulton Township: an additional 1-mill, five-year levy for fire protection.
Gorham Township: a 0.5-mill, five-year replacement levy to maintain and operate Pleasant View Cemetery.
Royalton Township: a 1.7-mill, five-year replacement levy for fire expenses.
York Township: a 1-mill, five-year replacement levy for road maintenance and construction.
Pettisville Local Schools: an additional 2.5-mill, five-year levy for permanent improvements.
Swanton Local Schools: a 1-mill, five-year renewal levy for current expenses of Swanton Public Library.
Swanton Local Schools: a 3.4-mill, five-year property tax substitute for necessary requirements.
Wauseon Exempted Village Schools: an additional 2%, five-year income tax for current expenses and permanent improvements.
Wauseon Exempted Village Schools: a 1-mill, five-year levy renewal for Wauseon Public Library.
Archbold Village Precinct One: a Sunday sales option for wine and mixed beverages between 10 a.m. and midnight by Shri Ganesh Enterprises, Inc., dba Archbold Sunoco, 1500 S. Defiance St.
