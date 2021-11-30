The 2021 Trooper of the Year awards have been named and two local men have been named in Defiance and Van Wert posts. A third local man has been named Dispatcher of the Year.
Tyler Blankemeyer, 25, has been chosen as Trooper of the Year for the Defiance Post.
Originally, a Pandora native who graduated from Fort Jennings High School, Blankemeyer has been named for the second consecutive year for the honor. He has also received Health and Physical Fitness ribbon with star, and the Safe Driving Ribbon for over three years of safe driving.
Blankemeyer’s colleagues at Defiance and dispatchers at the Van Wert Post chose the trooper based on “leadership abilities, professional ethics, courteous treatment of others, enthusiastic work attitude and cooperation with supervisors, peers and the public alike.”
A second Ohio State Trooper, Michael Dirr, 41, has been chosen by the Van Wert Post as Trooper of the Year.
Dirr is a graduate of Continental High School and attended the University of Findlay. He has been awarded the physical fitness, safe driving and criminal patrol awards.
Radio dispatcher, Patrick Bowsher, 55, has been named Dispatcher of the Year at the Van Wert Dispatch Center. Bowsher is a graduate of Edgerton High School. He and his family reside in Williams County.
Bowsher’s colleagues and supervisors chose him for the honor based on “his technichal job knowledge and ability, enthusiastic work attitude, teamwork, and prompt and courteous response to the public’s request for information and assistance.”
