The Defiance Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) has announced the results of its Area 1 Envirothon.

Three local five-member high school teams scored within the top five places.

Tinora Team 1 garnered second place, Fairview earned fourth place and Hicksville ranked fifth. Ayersville and Tinora Team 2 also participated in the annual event.

Approximately 180 students from 12 counties in northwest Ohio competed in the hands-on outdoor competition designed to challenge and test students' knowledge of soils/land use, aquatic ecology, forestry, wildlife and current environmental issues. This year the Ottawa County SWCD hosted the Area 1 event on April 27 at the Ottawa National Wildlife Refuge.

The Area 1 Envirothon is coordinated by the soil and water conservation districts in northwest Ohio. Defiance County SWCD staff helps prepare the local teams each year by working with the high school vo-ag departments and science teachers. The Envirothon is a high school competition designed to stimulate, reinforce and enhance interest in the environment and natural resources.

Students are tested on their knowledge along with encouraging decision-making and team building skills. While each student on a team is challenged individually to contribute his or her personal best, the score that counts at the end of the competition is the team score.

The top four teams will compete at the state level June 5-7 at Lake Erie College in Painesville (near Cleveland) for the title of State Envirothon Champion. The winning team will then compete at the national competition, held annually in July.

Ohio is the host state this year at Miami University in Oxford (July 24–30).

The Defiance SWCD offered congratulations to Tinora, Fairview, Hicksville and Ayersville "on a great showing" at this year's Area 1 Envirothon.

