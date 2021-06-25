SHERWOOD — Three juveniles were injured, one seriously, in a two-vehicle crash that took down a large electrical line just north of here Thursday afternoon.
The crash occurred around 3:15 p.m. at U.S. 127 and Buckskin Road, two miles north of Sherwood.
Two of the juveniles were taken by Delaware Township EMS to ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital while a third victim was taken by Sherwood EMS. That person was then transported to a larger hospital via air ambulance, according to monitored radio traffic.
The extent of all the victims' injuries was not known immediately, but authorities at the scene indicated that one person may have been ejected.
All three were riding in a small SUV what was westbound on Buckskin Road, according to a trooper from the Highway Patrol's Defiance post. The vehicle appeared to have pulled out in front a tractor trailer rig which was southbound on U.S. 127.
The semi collided with the SUV, which then struck a power pole at the intersection's southwest corner.
The pole snapped off and lodged against the left side of the SUV while its cross arm and wires were hovering over Buckskin Road. Utility lines also were down across the road.
Toledo Edison was called to attend to the pole.
Authorities indicated that more than 100 gallons of diesel fuel leaked from the semi, requiring assistance from the county's EMA office.
The tractor trailer stopped on U.S. 127 south of the intersection. The driver was not injured.
Authorities closed U.S. 127 to process the scene, with many tractor trailer rigs and other vehicles lined up for a ways in either direction waiting for the intersection to be cleared, before reopening one lane. Both lanes were reopened around 6:40 p.m. Thursday.
The Defiance County Sheriff's Office also assisted at the scene.
Further details of the crash were unavailable Thursday.
