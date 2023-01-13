NEY — A two-vehicle crash near here late Friday afternoon injured three persons, one seriously, and prompted an air ambulance response.
The crash occurred around 5:10 p.m. at Ohio 15 and Mulligans Bluff Road, a little more than a mile east of Ney.
According to a press release issued by the Ohio Highway Patrol’s Defiance post, a northbound car on Mulligans Bluff Road driven by Nicholas Jacob, 22, Coshocton — a city in east central Ohio — drove through the stop sign at Ohio 15 and collided with a southeast-bound vehicle driven by Joshua West, 38, Defiance. A 13-year-old female passenger in Jacob’s vehicle was seriously injured and transported via Mercy air ambulance to Mercy Health-St. Vincent Medical Center, Toledo.
Jacob and West also sustained injuries and were transported to ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital.
Rescue units from Ney-Washington Township, Delaware Township and Sherwood Village were called to the scene.
The Ohio Department of Transportation was called to help remove a considerable amount of oil that was deposited on the roadway by the damaged car driven by Jacob, according to Defiance County Sheriff Doug Engel whose office assisted at the scene.
He said both vehicles were heavily damaged.
The crash temporarily blocked traffic on Ohio 15.
The Patrol noted Friday evening that the crash remained under investigation.
