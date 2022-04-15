CECIL — A two-vehicle crash on U.S. 24 near here injured three persons seriously.
The crash occurred around 11:33 a.m. at U.S. 24 and Paulding County Road 115, about two miles east of Cecil.
According to the Ohio Highway Patrol's Van Wert post which is handling the crash investigation, two persons were taken by the scene via air ambulance to Parkview Hospital, Fort Wayne, while a third was transported by ground ambulance.
A Dodge pickup truck and Ford Focus car were involved in the crash, the Patrol noted.
Further details were unavailable Friday morning.
