NAPOLEON — Early Thursday morning, three people were injured in a two-vehicle crash.
The Henry County Sheriff’s Office reported that at approximately 6:43 a.m. on Thursday, a 2010 Dodge Caravan, driven by Gregory Wilt, 67, Malinta, was northbound on County Road 17 in Napoleon Township when he failed to yield at a stop sign.
An eastbound 1995 Chevy Silverado on County Road Q1, driven by Daniel Engel, 47, 5134 Christy Road, Defiance, struck Wilt’s vehicle. As a result, Wilt’s vehicle spun around and came to rest off the roadway on the northeast side of County Road 17.
Engel’s vehicle rolled twice before coming to rest on its top. Engel sustained suspected minor injuries and was treated at the scene by Ridgeville Rescue.
Wilt and passenger Sherri Wilt, 58, Malinta, were taken by Napoleon Rescue to area hospitals for suspected serious injuries. Gregory Wilt was taken to Toledo Hospital and Sherri Wilt was taken to Henry County Hospital.
Both vehicles sustained disabling damage and had to be towed from the scene of the accident.
