MALINTA — Three people were injured in a two-vehicle crash west of here Tuesday afternoon.
One driver, Joshua Sharp, 20, Malinta, was taken from the scene by air ambulance to Mercy St. Vincent Medical Center, Toledo, with suspected serious injuries.
The other driver, Allison Long, 16, Napoleon, was taken by Henry County EMS to Henry County Hospital, Napoleon, for suspected minor injuries. Sharp’s passenger, Jeffrey Sharp, 50, Malinta, was taken by Malinta EMS to Henry County Hospital for suspected minor injuries.
Condition updates were unavailable at press time.
According to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, at 6:28 p.m., at Henry County roads 10 and L, a vehicle driven by Long was northbound and pulled into the path of a westbound vehicle driven by Joshua Sharp, causing a collision. Both vehicles came to rest in a field northwest of the intersection.
Long was cited for failure to yield.
Damage was heavy to the vehicles.
