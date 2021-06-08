BURLINGTON—Three people were injured in a two-car accident near here on Wednesday.
The Fulton County Sheriff has reported at approximately 4:31 p.m., on June 2, Ellie Wixom, 18, Archbold, was driving south on Ohio 66 at the intersection with 20-A when she failed to yield at a stop sign.
A second vehicle, driven by Lenny Baer, 64, Fayette, was westbound on 20-A and struck Wixom’s vehicle on the driver’s side. Wixom’s vehicle then left the roadway, traveled into a ditch and came to rest in a field to the southwest. Baer’s vehicle spun around and came to rest in the opposite lane.
The impact caused heavy damage to both vehicles. Wixom was taken by air ambulance to St. Vincent-Mercy Medical Center for suspected serious injury.
Baer and a passenger, Amy Blosser, 68, Pettisville, sustained possible injury and were taken by Medic 31 to Fulton County Health Center for treatment.
