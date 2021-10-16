MALINTA — Just south of here on Ohio 109 on Friday evening, two individuals were injured in a one-vehicle crash.
At 9:07 p.m. Friday, dispatch called Malinta Fire Department for response to a crash just south of County Road J on Ohio 109 in Monroe Township. Three occupants were reported on the ground at the initial call.
When firefighters arrived on scene, dispatch was contacted for mutual aid from Hamler and air ambulance was called and responded to the scene, but could not land because of the weather.
Three individuals were then taken by road transport to Henry County Hospital in Napoleon.
No further details were available Friday evening.
