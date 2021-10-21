MALINTA — As reported in Saturday’s paper, just south of here on Ohio 109 on Friday evening, three individuals were injured in a crash.
At 9:07 p.m. Friday, dispatch called the Henry County Sheriff and Malinta Fire Department for response to a crash just south of County Road J on Ohio 109 in Monroe Township. Three occupants were reported on the ground at the initial call.
When first responders arrived on scene, two vehicles were involved with three people injured. Holgate Fire and Rescue was called for mutual aid.
Reportedly, a 2008 Chevy Equinox driven by Rachel Hammond, 31, Swanton, was traveling northbound her vehicle crossed into the southbound lane, striking a 2013 Ford Mustang driven by Noah Buchenberg, 25, Napoleon, causing heavy damage to both vehicles.
Two air ambulances were dispatched but because of weather could not land. Buchenberg was then taken by Malinta EMS to Toledo Hospital for suspected serious injuries.
Hammond had suspected minor injuries and was taken by Holgate EMS to Henry County Hospital.
A passenger in Hammond’s vehicle, Victor Magallanes, 32, Leipsic, was taken by Holgate EMS to Henry County Hospital for suspected serious injuries.
