Todd Helberg/C-N Photo
Three persons were injured in a two-vehicle crash just after 4 p.m. Thursday at U.S. 6 and Henry County Road 24, west of Ridgeville Corners, but none were believed to be seriously hurt. The above vehicle came to rest on the north side of U.S. 6, while a car (not pictured) came to rest in a ditch on the same side of the road west of the intersection. The Ridgeville Township and Archold fire departments were called to assist at the scene. The crash report was handled by the Defiance County Sheriff's Office. Traffic on U.S. 6 was briefly shut down while first responders processed the scene. Further details were unavailable Thursday.
